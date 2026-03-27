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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Armless Kashmiri Cricketer, Praised By Sachin Tendulkar Bowling 'Leg-Spin' With Precision

Watch: Armless Kashmiri Cricketer, Praised By Sachin Tendulkar Bowling 'Leg-Spin' With Precision

From a tragic sawmill accident to captaining the J&K para-team, Amir Hussain Lone’s "neck-and-shoulder" batting has inspired millions. Now, he’s building an academy for the next generation.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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In the quiet village of Waghama in Jammu and Kashmir, a story of near-impossible resilience is taking its next big leap. Amir Hussain Lone, the 34-year-old captain of the J&K para-cricket team who famously plays without arms, is moving from the pitch to the dugout. With a massive grant of ₹67.6 lakh from the Adani Foundation, Amir is currently setting up an indoor cricket academy in his native Bijbehara to ensure no talented child faces the hurdles he did.

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A post shared by Amir Hussain (Armless Cricketer) (@amir_hussain_lone)

The Day Everything Changed

The year was 1997. An eight-year-old Amir was delivering lunch to his brother at their family’s sawmill when a freak accident with a bandsaw severed both his arms. The tragedy didn't just take his limbs; it brought a wave of societal coldness.

"People used to tell my parents to give up on me, to not waste money," Amir recalls. "A teacher even told me that school was not meant for disabled children.

Amir Developed A Unique Technique

Instead of retreating, Amir innovated. He taught himself to use his feet for daily tasks—shaving, writing, and even swimming. But his true passion remained cricket. To play the game he loved, he developed a technique that has since stunned the world:

Batting: He tucks the bat firmly between his right shoulder and chin, using his body’s rotation to find gaps.

Bowling: He uses his feet with a "karate-like" sweeping motion, gripping the ball between his toes to deliver professional-grade leg spin.

Meeting the 'God of Cricket'

Amir’s resolve eventually caught the eye of his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. In 2024, the "Master Blaster" visited Amir in Kashmir, later gifting him a signed bat and even opening the innings with him during a charity match.

"Amir, never leave cricket. You are made for this game," Tendulkar told him, a validation that Amir says made all the years of struggle worth it.

The Amir Cricket Academy

Set to be fully operational this season, the Amir Cricket Academy will feature indoor turf pitches to bypass Kashmir's heavy winters. The academy aims to provide free coaching to nearly 100 underprivileged and specially-abled children.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Amir Hussain Lone?

Amir Hussain Lone is the 34-year-old captain of the Jammu and Kashmir para-cricket team who famously plays without arms. He is establishing an indoor cricket academy in his native Bijbehara.

How did Amir Hussain Lone lose his arms?

When Amir was eight years old in 1997, he lost both his arms in a freak accident with a bandsaw at his family's sawmill while delivering lunch to his brother.

How does Amir Hussain Lone play cricket without arms?

He tucks the bat between his shoulder and chin for batting and uses his feet with a karate-like motion, gripping the ball between his toes, to bowl leg spin.

What is the Amir Cricket Academy?

It is an indoor cricket academy being set up by Amir Hussain Lone to provide free coaching to underprivileged and specially-abled children, bypassing Kashmir's harsh winters.

Did Amir Hussain Lone meet Sachin Tendulkar?

Yes, in 2024, Sachin Tendulkar visited Amir in Kashmir, gifted him a signed bat, and even opened the innings with him during a charity match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar J&K Para Cricket Amir Hussain Lone
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