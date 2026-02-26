Arjun Tendulkar's To‑Be Wife Saaniya Chandhok: Age, Career, Net Worth - All You Need To Know

Who is Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's To-Be-Wife: As the wedding date of March 5, 2026, approaches, curiosity is peaking about Saaniya Chandhok, the entrepreneur set to join Tendulkar family. Known for maintaining a low profile, Saaniya has built a successful independent career despite her high-profile background.

Personal Profile: Age and Background

Age: As of 2026, Saaniya is 27 or 28 years old (born June 23, 1998). She is approximately one to two years older than Arjun Tendulkar.

Family: She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the Chairman of the Graviss Group (owners of the InterContinental Hotel Marine Drive and master franchises for Baskin-Robbins India).

Education: She is an alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), where she earned a degree in Business Management in 2020.

Career & Entrepreneurship

Saaniya has merged her business acumen with her love for animals to establish herself in India’s booming pet-care sector:

Founder of Mr. Paws: In 2022, Saaniya Chandhok launched Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai. It is recognized as a pioneer in luxury pet wellness, offering specialized treatments like Korean Microbubble and Japanese hydrotherapy.

Certified Professional: Beyond just the business side, Saaniya is a qualified Veterinary Technician, having completed a specialized certification (ABC program) from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Saaniya Chandhok Net Worth & Assets (2026)

Personal Net Worth: Saaniya Chandhok's independent net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000 (approx. ₹80 Lakh to ₹4 Crore). This wealth is largely attributed to her own entrepreneurial ventures rather than inherited assets.

Family Net Worth: She is an heiress to the Ghai family’s Graviss Group, which reported annual revenues of over ₹624 Crore in FY24. The total value of her family's business empire is estimated at over ₹1,000 Crore.