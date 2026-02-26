Saaniya Chandhok is an entrepreneur who is set to marry Arjun Tendulkar. She is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store and has a background in business management.
Arjun Tendulkar's To‑Be Wife Saaniya Chandhok: Age, Career, Net Worth - All You Need To Know
All about Arjun Tendulkar's bride Saaniya Chandhok: Meet Saaniya Chandhok, the LSE grad and entrepreneur marrying Arjun Tendulkar in 2026. Discover her age, career, net worth, and family background.
Who is Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's To-Be-Wife: As the wedding date of March 5, 2026, approaches, curiosity is peaking about Saaniya Chandhok, the entrepreneur set to join Tendulkar family. Known for maintaining a low profile, Saaniya has built a successful independent career despite her high-profile background.
Personal Profile: Age and Background
Age: As of 2026, Saaniya is 27 or 28 years old (born June 23, 1998). She is approximately one to two years older than Arjun Tendulkar.
Family: She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the Chairman of the Graviss Group (owners of the InterContinental Hotel Marine Drive and master franchises for Baskin-Robbins India).
Education: She is an alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), where she earned a degree in Business Management in 2020.
Career & Entrepreneurship
Saaniya has merged her business acumen with her love for animals to establish herself in India’s booming pet-care sector:
Founder of Mr. Paws: In 2022, Saaniya Chandhok launched Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai. It is recognized as a pioneer in luxury pet wellness, offering specialized treatments like Korean Microbubble and Japanese hydrotherapy.
Certified Professional: Beyond just the business side, Saaniya is a qualified Veterinary Technician, having completed a specialized certification (ABC program) from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.
Saaniya Chandhok Net Worth & Assets (2026)
Personal Net Worth: Saaniya Chandhok's independent net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000 (approx. ₹80 Lakh to ₹4 Crore). This wealth is largely attributed to her own entrepreneurial ventures rather than inherited assets.
Family Net Worth: She is an heiress to the Ghai family’s Graviss Group, which reported annual revenues of over ₹624 Crore in FY24. The total value of her family's business empire is estimated at over ₹1,000 Crore.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
What is Saaniya Chandhok's age and background?
Born on June 23, 1998, Saaniya will be 27 or 28 in 2026. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group.
What is Saaniya Chandhok's educational background?
Saaniya is an alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), where she obtained a degree in Business Management in 2020.
What is Saaniya Chandhok's career focus?
She founded Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai, a luxury pet wellness business. She is also a certified Veterinary Technician.
What is Saaniya Chandhok's estimated net worth?
Her independent net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000, derived from her entrepreneurial ventures. She is also an heiress to the Ghai family's business empire.