WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Snaps At Paparazzi While Travelling With Wife Saaniya Chandhok

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arjun Tendulkar confronted paparazzi over filming at airport.

He asked photographers to delete captured footage.

Tendulkar awaits opportunity in ongoing IPL season.

Arjun Tendulkar has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced online showing the young cricketer confronting paparazzi seemingly at the airport while travelling with his wife, Saaniya Chandhok. The clip appears to ahve emerged around the time of Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which the former went on to win. While Arjun is yet to feature in the ongoing IPL season, the video quickly grabbed attention online and became a talking point among fans.

Arjun Tendulkar’s wife started laughing when Arjun got angry at the paparazzi at the airport. 😭



Arjun said, “Delete kar do, delete karo.” pic.twitter.com/XVQ6teoFC1 May 8, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar’s ‘Delete Karo’ Moment Goes Viral

In the now-viral footage, Arjun appeared visibly annoyed after photographers seemingly recorded him and Saaniya without permission. The cricketer was heard saying, “Delete karo,” while asking the paparazzi to remove the footage.

The interaction has since sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some users backing the player’s demand for privacy, while others debated the increasing scrutiny faced by cricketers and their families during public appearances.

Neither Arjun Tendulkar nor Saaniya Chandhok has publicly commented on the viral video so far.

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Arjun Still Waiting For IPL 2026 Opportunity

Although he remains on the sidelines this season, Arjun Tendulkar’s name continues to attract attention due to both his performances and public appearances. The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2023 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

During his debut season, Arjun featured in four matches, picking up three wickets while conceding 92 runs in 59 deliveries. The following year, his opportunities became even more limited, with the youngster playing only one match for the five-time champions. In that appearance, he went wicketless and conceded 22 runs in 14 balls.

Despite not yet breaking into LSG’s playing XI this season, Arjun Tendulkar continues to remain a talking point amid the franchise’s poor IPL 2026 campaign.