Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List - Full Details
The Tendulkar household is buzzing with excitement as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, prepares to marry his longtime partner and fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok. After a very private engagement in August 2025, the wedding has become the talk of the town this February.
Here is complete breakdown of the upcoming celebration.
Important Dates
The family has preferred to keep things low-profile, but reports have confirmed the following schedule:
Festivities Begin: March 3, 2026
Wedding Date: March 5, 2026
Timing: The main ceremony is expected to be an evening affair, followed by a dinner.
The Venue
The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai. True to the Tendulkar family’s style, the ceremony is planned as an intimate and private affair.
Location: The exact luxury hotel or private estate is being kept under wraps for security reasons, sources suggest a high-security venue in South Mumbai or a private residence.
The Guest List: From VVIPs to Cricketing Icons
Sachin Tendulkar was recently in New Delhi (February 10, 2026) to personally hand out invitations to India's top leadership.
Confirmed Invitees & Expected Guests:
Political Leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Cricket Royalty: Close family friends like Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and MS Dhoni.
IPL Connections: Members of the Lucknow Super Giants (Arjun’s new team) and his former teammates from Mumbai Indians.
Business Elite: Since Saaniya is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai (Chairman of Graviss Group), many big names from the hospitality and food industries are expected.
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya is much more than just a "star bahu"; she is a successful entrepreneur in her own right.
Profession: She is a qualified Veterinary Technician and the founder of Mr. Paws, a luxury pet spa and wellness center in Mumbai.
Education: A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE).
Family Background: She belongs to the prominent Ghai business family, which owns major brands like Baskin-Robbins India and The Brooklyn Creamery.
Connection: She has been a close friend of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, for many years, which is how the couple originally met.
Milestone Year for Arjun
2026 is a massive year for Arjun Tendulkar both personally and professionally. Just as he prepares to tie the knot, he is also transitioning to a new chapter in his cricket career, having been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
