The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse was transformed into a bastion of elegance and privacy on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, as Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok kicked off their wedding festivities with a star-studded Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. While the Tendulkar family has maintained a high level of discretion, the evening offered a rare glimpse into the union of cricket royalty and one of Mumbai’s most influential business families.

Names In The Guest List

The ceremony was an intimate yet dominated by the close-knit circle of Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketing Icons: Former teammates and legends, including Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, and the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) were in attendance.

Political Presence: Sachin was seen personally seeing off Raj and Sharmila Thackeray at the main entrance, underscoring the family’s deep-rooted ties across Mumbai’s political landscape.

Family Traditions: Anjali Tendulkar was seen escorting her father, Anand Mehta, while Sara Tendulkar was instrumental in managing the evening’s flow for her best friend-turned-sister-in-law, Saaniya.

The Menu: A Fusion of Tradition and Signature Flavors

The catering, handled by the renowned Gallops, featured a curated blend of Punjabi comfort and Sachin’s personal favorites.

Punjabi & Continental: Signature North Indian dishes alongside a sophisticated continental spread.

"Sachin Special": A dedicated section for Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s roots.

The Sweet Touch: Given the bride's family owns the Graviss Group (Baskin-Robbins India), a premium dessert station featuring artisanal ice creams was a major highlight.

The Big Day: St. Regis Wedding & Security Alert

The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The venue is currently the base for both the Indian and England cricket teams, who are in town for the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Due to the convergence of the Indian cricket team, the England squad, and high-profile wedding guests (including the Ambanis and MS Dhoni), the hotel is under a "fortress-like" security protocol.

Expected VVIPs: Industrialists Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with legends Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, are expected to join the celebrations tonight.