The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony kicked off on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi Ceremony: Star-Studded Guest List, Coastal Menu And Wedding Details
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding festivities began with a star-studded Mehendi and Sangeet at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Read more about the guest list, menu, and the IND vs ENG factor.
The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse was transformed into a bastion of elegance and privacy on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, as Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok kicked off their wedding festivities with a star-studded Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. While the Tendulkar family has maintained a high level of discretion, the evening offered a rare glimpse into the union of cricket royalty and one of Mumbai’s most influential business families.
Names In The Guest List
The ceremony was an intimate yet dominated by the close-knit circle of Sachin Tendulkar.
Cricketing Icons: Former teammates and legends, including Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, and the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) were in attendance.
Political Presence: Sachin was seen personally seeing off Raj and Sharmila Thackeray at the main entrance, underscoring the family’s deep-rooted ties across Mumbai’s political landscape.
Family Traditions: Anjali Tendulkar was seen escorting her father, Anand Mehta, while Sara Tendulkar was instrumental in managing the evening’s flow for her best friend-turned-sister-in-law, Saaniya.
The Menu: A Fusion of Tradition and Signature Flavors
The catering, handled by the renowned Gallops, featured a curated blend of Punjabi comfort and Sachin’s personal favorites.
Punjabi & Continental: Signature North Indian dishes alongside a sophisticated continental spread.
"Sachin Special": A dedicated section for Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s roots.
The Sweet Touch: Given the bride's family owns the Graviss Group (Baskin-Robbins India), a premium dessert station featuring artisanal ice creams was a major highlight.
The Big Day: St. Regis Wedding & Security Alert
The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The venue is currently the base for both the Indian and England cricket teams, who are in town for the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Due to the convergence of the Indian cricket team, the England squad, and high-profile wedding guests (including the Ambanis and MS Dhoni), the hotel is under a "fortress-like" security protocol.
Expected VVIPs: Industrialists Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with legends Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, are expected to join the celebrations tonight.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding festivities begin?
Which prominent figures from the cricket world attended the pre-wedding ceremony?
Cricketing legends like Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and the Pathan brothers were present.
What kind of cuisine was featured at the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony?
The menu offered a fusion of Punjabi and continental dishes, with a special section for Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies, and artisanal ice creams.
Where is the main wedding ceremony scheduled to take place?
The main wedding ceremony will be held at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel on Thursday, March 5, 2026.