Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketArjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi Ceremony: Star-Studded Guest List, Coastal Menu And Wedding Details

Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi Ceremony: Star-Studded Guest List, Coastal Menu And Wedding Details

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding festivities began with a star-studded Mehendi and Sangeet at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Read more about the guest list, menu, and the IND vs ENG factor.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse was transformed into a bastion of elegance and privacy on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, as Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok kicked off their wedding festivities with a star-studded Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. While the Tendulkar family has maintained a high level of discretion, the evening offered a rare glimpse into the union of cricket royalty and one of Mumbai’s most influential business families.

Names In The Guest List

The ceremony was an intimate yet dominated by the close-knit circle of Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketing Icons: Former teammates and legends, including Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, and the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) were in attendance.

Political Presence: Sachin was seen personally seeing off Raj and Sharmila Thackeray at the main entrance, underscoring the family’s deep-rooted ties across Mumbai’s political landscape.

Family Traditions: Anjali Tendulkar was seen escorting her father, Anand Mehta, while Sara Tendulkar was instrumental in managing the evening’s flow for her best friend-turned-sister-in-law, Saaniya.

The Menu: A Fusion of Tradition and Signature Flavors

The catering, handled by the renowned Gallops, featured a curated blend of Punjabi comfort and Sachin’s personal favorites.

Punjabi & Continental: Signature North Indian dishes alongside a sophisticated continental spread.

"Sachin Special": A dedicated section for Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s roots.

The Sweet Touch: Given the bride's family owns the Graviss Group (Baskin-Robbins India), a premium dessert station featuring artisanal ice creams was a major highlight.

The Big Day: St. Regis Wedding & Security Alert

The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The venue is currently the base for both the Indian and England cricket teams, who are in town for the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Due to the convergence of the Indian cricket team, the England squad, and high-profile wedding guests (including the Ambanis and MS Dhoni), the hotel is under a "fortress-like" security protocol.

Expected VVIPs: Industrialists Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with legends Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, are expected to join the celebrations tonight.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding festivities begin?

The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony kicked off on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Which prominent figures from the cricket world attended the pre-wedding ceremony?

Cricketing legends like Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and the Pathan brothers were present.

What kind of cuisine was featured at the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony?

The menu offered a fusion of Punjabi and continental dishes, with a special section for Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies, and artisanal ice creams.

Where is the main wedding ceremony scheduled to take place?

The main wedding ceremony will be held at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Ambani Family T20 World Cup 2026 IND VS ENG Saaniya Chandhok Arjun Tendulkar Wedding Ajun Tendulkar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi Ceremony: Star-Studded Guest List, Coastal Menu And Wedding Details
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi Ceremony: Star-Studded Guest List, Coastal Menu And Wedding Details
Cricket
T20 World Cup Final 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast And Live Streaming In India
T20 World Cup Final 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast And Live Streaming In India
Cricket
Pakistan Player Penalized For Misbehavior With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup
Pakistan Player Penalized For Misbehavior With Female Hotel Staff During T20 World Cup
Cricket
IND vs ENG: 10 Reasons Why England Could Knock India Out Of T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs ENG: 10 Reasons Why England Could Knock India Out Of T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Bihar Power Alert: RJD's Chandrashekhar Alleges BJP Removed Nitish Kumar
Bihar Political Heat: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, RJD Targets BJP
Bihar Political Exit: Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Move, JD(U) Workers Show Mixed Emotions
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Announces Plan to Join Rajya Sabha, Sparks Bihar Power Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget