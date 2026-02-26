Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Love Story: How Their Romance Began

Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Love Story: How Their Romance Began

The key spark in their story was Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, who has been close friends with Saaniya for years.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:45 PM (IST)

Love story of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok is a classic case of friendship naturally evolving into a lifelong partnership. Unlike many high-profile celebrity romances, their relationship blossomed away from the paparazzi, rooted in deep-seated family ties.

The "Sara" Connection

The most important catalyst in their story was Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya and Sara have been inseparable best friends for years. From attending Pilates sessions together in Mumbai to vacationing in London and Kenya, Saaniya was already a staple in the Tendulkar household long before the romantic spark was ignited.

From Childhood Friends to Partners

Arjun and Saaniya's families move in the same elite Mumbai social circles. Saaniya's grandfather, Ravi Ghai (Chairman of Graviss Group), and Sachin Tendulkar have shared a mutual respect for years. Growing up together, Arjun and Saaniya transitioned from being "family friends" to "best friends," eventually realizing their compatibility went beyond just platonic companionship.

"Love over Arrangement" Choice

While their union unites two powerful Mumbai dynasties - cricket royalty and a business empire - reports confirm that this is a love marriage. The couple chose each other based on shared values, including a mutual love for animals (Saaniya is a veterinary technician) and a preference for a grounded, private lifestyle despite their famous last names.

Parallels to Sachin and Anjali

Fans have often pointed out a touching parallel between Arjun's story and that of his parents. Much like Sachin and Anjali, Arjun chose a partner who is slightly older (Saaniya is roughly a year his senior) and someone who possesses a strong, independent professional identity outside of the sports world.

Timeline of Their Journey

Early Years: Met through Sara Tendulkar and family gatherings.

August 13, 2025: An intimate engagement ceremony was held at the Ghai residence in Mumbai.

February 2026: Pre-wedding "Grand Puja" hosted by the Ambani family in Jamnagar.

March 5, 2026: Set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok meet?

Arjun and Saaniya met through Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, who is Saaniya's best friend. They grew up in similar social circles.

Was their relationship an arranged marriage?

No, their union is confirmed to be a love marriage. They chose each other based on shared values and a private lifestyle preference.

What are some similarities between Arjun's relationship and his parents'?

Fans have noted a parallel as Arjun chose a partner who is slightly older and has a strong professional identity outside of sports, similar to his parents.

When did Arjun and Saaniya get engaged?

Arjun and Saaniya had an intimate engagement ceremony on August 13, 2025, at the Ghai residence in Mumbai.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
