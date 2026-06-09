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HomeSportsCricket5 Sixes, 4 Fours, 66 Runs & 3 Wickets! Arjun Tendulkar Runs Riot In T20 Mumbai League

5 Sixes, 4 Fours, 66 Runs & 3 Wickets! Arjun Tendulkar Runs Riot In T20 Mumbai League

Arjun Tendulkar starred with 3 wickets and an unbeaten 66 as ARCS Andheri cruised to a dominant nine-wicket win in the T20 Mumbai League.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arjun Tendulkar's all-round performance secured ARCS Andheri's win.
  • He secured three wickets conceding only 11 runs.
  • Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 66 runs, sealing the victory.

Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai T20 League: Arjun Tendulkar delivered one of the standout performances of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 season, starring with both bat and ball to guide ARCS Andheri to a commanding 9-wicket victory over Bandra Blasters at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The young all-rounder made his presence felt from the outset with a disciplined spell of fast bowling before capping off the evening with a destructive unbeaten half-century. His efforts not only played a decisive role in the result but also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Arjun's Bowling Blitz

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Bandra Blasters endured a difficult outing against a well-drilled ARCS Andheri bowling attack.

Arjun was particularly effective, producing a superb spell that yielded 3 wickets for just 11 runs from his three overs. The left-arm pacer also bowled a maiden over, further tightening the screws on the opposition and restricting scoring opportunities.

Despite the mounting pressure, Om Keshkamath and Sagar Chhabria attempted to steady the innings with knocks of 49 and 44 respectively.

However, the lack of meaningful contributions from the rest of the batting line-up proved costly. Bandra Blasters eventually finished on 144/9 from their allotted 20 overs.

Also Check: Virat Kohli Tops India's Celebrity Power Rankings, Leaves SRK & Bollywood Giants Behind

Tendulkar's Explosive Half-Century Seals Win

The chase did not begin perfectly for ARCS Andheri, with opener Divyansh Saxena departing after scoring 26, but any hopes Bandra Blasters had quickly disappeared once Arjun Tendulkar arrived at the crease.

The all-rounder launched a stunning counterattack, taking the bowlers apart with a mixture of clean hitting and aggressive strokeplay. He remained unbeaten on 66 from just 34 deliveries, an innings packed with five sixes and four boundaries.

Arjun's fearless approach transformed the chase into a one-sided affair as ARCS Andheri raced towards the target with ease. 

Having already dealt the damage with the ball, Arjun completed a memorable all-round display with the bat, underlining his growing reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in domestic cricket.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Arjun Tendulkar's overall achievement in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 match?

Arjun Tendulkar delivered a standout all-round performance, guiding ARCS Andheri to a 9-wicket victory over Bandra Blasters. His efforts also earned him the Player of the Match award.

How did Arjun Tendulkar perform with the ball?

He produced a superb spell, taking 3 wickets for just 11 runs from three overs. The left-arm pacer also bowled a maiden over against Bandra Blasters.

What was Arjun Tendulkar's contribution with the bat?

Arjun remained unbeaten on 66 runs from just 34 deliveries. His innings, packed with five sixes and four boundaries, sealed the win for ARCS Andheri.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Arjun Tendulkar T20 Mumbai League T20 Stats
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