Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India

Apollo Tyres has officially taken over as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, with the agreement running until 2027.

The development comes after the BCCI ended its association with Dream11, following restrictions on betting-linked platforms.

Under the new deal, Apollo Tyres will pay the board ₹4.5 crore per match, exceeding Dream11’s earlier contribution of ₹4 crore. With India’s busy international schedule, the tie-up promises massive global exposure for the tyre giant.

This agreement is also being seen as one of the most high-value sponsorship contracts in Indian cricket in recent times.

The sponsorship bidding was held on September 16, where Apollo Tyres outpaced competitors to secure the deal. Among the other strong contenders were Canva and JK Tyre, while Birla Optus Paints showed initial interest but ultimately refrained from placing a formal bid.

After the Dream11 controversy, BCCI took a more cautious approach this time.

The tender strictly prohibited participation from companies linked to betting, gambling, cryptocurrency, online gaming, and tobacco.

Additionally, firms from already partnered categories like sportswear, banking, non-alcoholic beverages, insurance, fans, and consumer durables were also excluded from the process.

Prohibited Brand Categories and Blocked Brand Categories

BCCI has categorized restrictions for sponsorship bids into two clear sections: Prohibited Brand Categories and Blocked Brand Categories.

Prohibited Categories include industries that cannot participate under any circumstances. These are alcohol-based products, betting and gambling services, cryptocurrency ventures, online money gaming or activities restricted under the Online Gaming Act 2025, tobacco products, and brands considered offensive to public morality (such as adult content).

Blocked Categories cover sectors where the Indian team already has partnerships, meaning new bidders from these industries will not be accepted unless they are the current sponsor. This includes athleisure and sportswear (Adidas), banking and financial services (IDFC Bank), non-alcoholic cold beverages (Campa), home appliances like fans and mixers (Atomberg Technologies), and insurance (SBI Life).