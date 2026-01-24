Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anushka Sharma Keen On Buying IPL Franchise, But Will BCCI Give Approval?

Anushka Sharma Keen On Buying IPL Franchise, But Will BCCI Give Approval?

Following RCB's historic double championship win - with the men’s team finally lifting IPL trophy in 2025 and women’s team winning the WPL - the franchise's brand value has skyrocketed.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

The off-field buzz surrounding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is reaching a fever pitch. According to growing reports, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is allegedly in discussions to acquire a minority stake in the franchise. The deal is rumored to involve a 3% share in Virat Kohli-starrer RCB, with a valuation estimated around ₹400 crore.

This development comes at a pivotal time for the franchise. Diageo, global spirits giant that owns RCB through United Spirits, recently informed SEBI that it has launched a strategic review of its investment.

This move essentially signals that one of IPL's most profitable and beloved brands is officially exploring a sale or restructuring, expected to conclude by March 2026.

"Conflict of Interest" Hurdle

The idea of "First Lady of RCB" becoming an owner is far from simple. BCCI maintains strict regulations regarding Conflict of Interest:

Player Restrictions: Since 2007, active players have been prohibited from holding stakes in IPL franchises.

The "Kohli Factor": Virat Kohli is heartbeat of RCB's billion-dollar valuation. Under current rules, he cannot directly own a portion of the team.

Family Technicalities: The big question remains whether BCCI would view an investment by a spouse (Anushka) as an indirect stake held by the player. BCCI's Rule 38 explicitly scrutinizes "Direct or Indirect Interest" involving family members.

While some speculate that specific technicalities could be navigated to allow the Kohli family to deepen their roots in the franchise, any such move would likely face intense scrutiny from BCCI Ethics Officer.

The Valuation Surge

Following RCB's historic double championship win - with the men’s team finally lifting IPL trophy in 2025 and women’s team winning the WPL - the franchise's brand value has skyrocketed. Analysts now estimate the team's worth to be well over $1 billion, attracting interest from high-profile bidders like Adar Poonawalla.

Whether Anushka Sharma joins the board or not, the "Red and Gold" army is clearly entering a new era of ownership that could redefine the business of cricket in India.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
