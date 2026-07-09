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English NewsSportsCricketAnil Kumble Blasts India's Players & Management After Humiliating England Loss

Anil Kumble Blasts India's Players & Management After Humiliating England Loss

Anil Kumble slammed India’s team management and players after a humiliating 125-run T20I loss to England, calling the 76-run collapse an "abject surrender" and criticizing flawed tactical moves.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
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  • He criticized frequent bowling changes, urging a stable core.

IND VS ENG: Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble did not hold back his fury as he ripped into both the players and the team management following India’s embarrassing 125-run defeat against England in the third T20I. Chasing a formidable target, the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell like a house of cards and was bundled out for a shocking 76 runs.

This crushing blow extended England's dominance, leaving India completely winless in the five-match series up to that point. Deeply disappointed by the performance, Kumble termed the batting collapse an "abject surrender" and questioned the strategic blunders made during the high-stakes match.

'Abject Surrender' and Lack of Application

Kumble expressed massive disappointment over the lack of intent and maturity shown by the Indian batting lineup. Chasing a massive total where the required run rate was hovering well above 10 runs per over, the batters completely panicked. Instead of building partnerships or taking a moment to absorb the immense pressure, every batsman threw caution to the wind and tried to attack from the very first ball.

The legendary spinner pointed out that when facing a world-class bowling attack, someone needed to take ownership and bat deep. Instead, India's over-aggressive approach played right into England's hands, resulting in a shocking collapse to 76 all out. "You don't expect a world champion side to cave in like that," Kumble stated, emphasizing that international batsmen should display better patience and application under pressure.

Crumbles Under Raw English Pace

A major factor in India's undoing was their complete inability to handle the high-octane pace of England’s fast-bowling duo, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. The extra bounce and raw pace generated by the English speedsters completely unnerved the Indian top and middle order. Kumble heavily criticized the tactical approach used by the batsmen to counter this threat, noting that the team seemed to have no backup plan when the opposition bowled with extreme heat and accuracy. Instead of weathering the storm, the batters simply threw their wickets away.

Questionable Tactical Decisions in the Batting Order

The team management also found themselves directly in Kumble’s crosshairs, particularly for their baffling decision-making regarding the batting order. Kumble specifically called out the decision to promote bowler Harshit Rana up the order ahead of Shivam Dube, a proven big-hitter and a much more accomplished batsman.

The experiment failed miserably as both players managed to contribute next to nothing to the scoreboard. Kumble argued that in modern T20 cricket, you must send your best batsmen upfront to maximize their time at the crease. Expecting a number eight tail-ender to win a high-pressure match ahead of an established middle-order batsman was, in Kumble's words, structurally wrong and completely outdated.

Harmful 'Chopping-and-Changing' Policy

Beyond the batting errors, Kumble strongly advised the management to stop treating the bowling lineup like a musical chairs game. He criticized the habit of dropping players after a single off-day, citing the example of Prasidh Krishna, who was sidelined immediately after one tough game against Ireland.

Even when changes worked like Prince Yadav coming in to pick up three wickets in the previous match the constant instability disrupted team chemistry. Kumble stressed that a captain must stick to a core group of five bowlers and back them through failures. Ultimately, while batsmen put up totals, it is a settled, confident bowling unit that wins matches.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kumble's advice regarding the Indian team's bowling lineup?

Kumble advised the management to stop their

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kumble BCCI Shreyas Iyer Indian Cricket Team Harshit Rana IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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