WATCH: 'Best Ever' No-Look Six In CPL, Ball Goes Out Of Stadium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andre Fletcher hit an audacious six without watching the ball.

Fletcher scored 64 runs, propelling Patriots' dominant batting display.

Dasun Shanaka scored record fastest CPL century (121 runs).

Patriots posted 235/4, securing dominant 137-run victory.

Andre Fletcher produced one of the most eye-catching moments of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 when he stepped down the track and smashed a huge six without even watching where the ball was heading.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opener took on Saint Lucia Kings pacer Matthew Forde in the fourth over at Warner Park, Basseterre. Fletcher used his feet, met the ball cleanly and launched it over long-on for a massive maximum.

The shot stood out not only for its distance but also for Fletcher's remarkable nonchalance. Having made contact, the experienced batter barely looked at the ball as it sailed beyond the boundary.

The CPL's official social media account shared the moment and described Fletcher's stroke as “Extra Spicy”, adding to the buzz around the outrageous hit.

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Someone ordered a Stylish Drive? Extra Spicy? 🥵



Andre Fletcher has picked up from where he left off in the last match! 🇰🇳x 🇱🇨#CPL26 #SKNPvSLK #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BYD pic.twitter.com/gJgQhziWn1 — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 3, 2026

Fletcher Turns Up The Heat

Fletcher's maximum helped change the tempo of the Patriots' innings after they had slipped to 10/1 inside the opening three overs.

He went on to make full use of the momentum, smashing 64 from 38 balls, with six fours and four sixes. His half-century came from just 23 deliveries as the Patriots accelerated through the powerplay.

But Fletcher's fireworks were only the beginning of a remarkable Patriots batting display.

Dasun Shanaka took the innings to another level after arriving in the 10th over. The Sri Lankan all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 121 from 43 balls, including 12 sixes and eight fours.

Shanaka Creates CPL History

Shanaka reached his century in only 39 balls, breaking the CPL record for the fastest hundred in the tournament's history. The previous record stood at 40 balls.

His extraordinary assault propelled St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 235/4, leaving the Saint Lucia Kings with a huge target to chase.

The Kings never recovered in the second innings. Jeremiah Louis then produced a devastating spell, taking 5/10 as Saint Lucia were bowled out for just 98 in 13.5 overs.

The Patriots eventually sealed a commanding 137-run victory, completing a night dominated by power hitting and a series of remarkable individual performances.