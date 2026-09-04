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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: 'Best Ever' No-Look Six In CPL, Ball Goes Out Of Stadium

WATCH: 'Best Ever' No-Look Six In CPL, Ball Goes Out Of Stadium

Andre Fletcher produced a stunning no-look six against Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2026. Watch the Patriots star's audacious Caribbean flair.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 08:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andre Fletcher hit an audacious six without watching the ball.
  • Fletcher scored 64 runs, propelling Patriots' dominant batting display.
  • Dasun Shanaka scored record fastest CPL century (121 runs).
  • Patriots posted 235/4, securing dominant 137-run victory.

Andre Fletcher produced one of the most eye-catching moments of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 when he stepped down the track and smashed a huge six without even watching where the ball was heading.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opener took on Saint Lucia Kings pacer Matthew Forde in the fourth over at Warner Park, Basseterre. Fletcher used his feet, met the ball cleanly and launched it over long-on for a massive maximum.

The shot stood out not only for its distance but also for Fletcher's remarkable nonchalance. Having made contact, the experienced batter barely looked at the ball as it sailed beyond the boundary.

The CPL's official social media account shared the moment and described Fletcher's stroke as “Extra Spicy”, adding to the buzz around the outrageous hit.

WATCH VIDEO

Fletcher Turns Up The Heat

Fletcher's maximum helped change the tempo of the Patriots' innings after they had slipped to 10/1 inside the opening three overs.

He went on to make full use of the momentum, smashing 64 from 38 balls, with six fours and four sixes. His half-century came from just 23 deliveries as the Patriots accelerated through the powerplay.

But Fletcher's fireworks were only the beginning of a remarkable Patriots batting display.

Dasun Shanaka took the innings to another level after arriving in the 10th over. The Sri Lankan all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 121 from 43 balls, including 12 sixes and eight fours.

Shanaka Creates CPL History

Shanaka reached his century in only 39 balls, breaking the CPL record for the fastest hundred in the tournament's history. The previous record stood at 40 balls.

His extraordinary assault propelled St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 235/4, leaving the Saint Lucia Kings with a huge target to chase.

The Kings never recovered in the second innings. Jeremiah Louis then produced a devastating spell, taking 5/10 as Saint Lucia were bowled out for just 98 in 13.5 overs.

The Patriots eventually sealed a commanding 137-run victory, completing a night dominated by power hitting and a series of remarkable individual performances.

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Andre Fletcher's six against Saint Lucia Kings so notable?

Fletcher's six stood out for its distance and his nonchalance; he smashed it without watching where the ball was heading. The CPL social media account described the shot as

What CPL record did Dasun Shanaka break during this match?

Dasun Shanaka broke the CPL record for the fastest hundred, reaching his century in only 39 balls. The previous record was 40 balls.

What was the final result of the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings?

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots secured a commanding 137-run victory over the Saint Lucia Kings. The Patriots scored 235/4, while the Kings were bowled out for 98.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Caribbean Premier League Andre Fletcher Dasun Shanaka St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Saint Lucia Kings Cricket Viral Video CPL 2026 Andre Fletcher No-look Six
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