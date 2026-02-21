Sanjay Bangar’s Child Anaya To Undergo Vaginoplasty In March; Check Details And Costs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Anaya Bangar, the adult child of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has recently made headlines by sharing details of her gender-affirming journey. Anaya, a trans-rights advocate and cricketer, revealed that she is scheduled to undergo vaginoplasty surgery in Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2026.

This follows her completion of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) in 2024, a process she documented to shed light on the physical and emotional challenges faced by transgender athletes.

What is Vaginoplasty?

Vaginoplasty is a surgical procedure categorized under plastic and reconstructive surgery that involves the construction or reconstruction of a vagina. It serves several purposes:

Gender Affirmation: For transgender women, it aligns their physical appearance with their gender identity.

Congenital Conditions: It treats conditions where the vagina is absent or underdeveloped at birth.

Medical Necessity: It is used to reconstruct the area following trauma or surgery for certain types of cancer.

The Procedure and Recovery

The surgery is a complex, time-consuming process typically performed by specialized plastic surgeons. During the operation, tissue from other parts of the body or skin grafts are used to create the vaginal canal.

Hospitalization: Patients usually remain under medical supervision for several days post-surgery.

Recovery Timeline: While initial healing takes a few weeks, full recovery and a return to strenuous activities, such as professional sports, can take up to six months.

Aftercare: Success depends heavily on follow-up care and adhering to specific medical guidelines provided by the surgical team.

Cost of the Procedure

The cost of vaginoplasty varies significantly based on the surgeon's expertise, the hospital’s location, and the complexity of the case.

In India, estimates typically range from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

In Thailand, known as a global hub for gender-affirming care, costs generally range between USD 3,000 and USD 6,000 (approx. ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh), excluding travel and accommodation.

Anaya's Case: Anaya revealed that her father, Sanjay Bangar, is providing full emotional and financial support, covering the entire cost of her surgery in Thailand.