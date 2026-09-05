Anaya Bangar Speaks Out On Trans Athlete Science, Fairness, And Her Cricket Australia Comeback

Former Mumbai U-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar - daughter of ex-India all-rounder and coach Sanjay Bangar - has opened up about her long, emotionally grueling journey back to competitive sport after receiving formal clearance from Cricket Australia (CA).

Following years of uncertainty and a gender-affirming surgery completed earlier this year, Bangar has been granted eligibility to compete in Australian community and Premier Cricket, opening a potential pathway toward elite women’s leagues like the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

In an exclusive conversation with RevSportz, Bangar addressed the scientific frameworks, policy considerations, and intense scrutiny surrounding transgender athletes in women's sports:

Navigating Science and Policy

CA’s assessment of Bangar’s case involved an extensive review of her individual medical history, surgical records, and blood work. Under CA’s elite cricket inclusion framework, trans female athletes must maintain a serum testosterone concentration below 10 nmol/L for a continuous 12-month period.

Having recorded testosterone levels well below this threshold following her transition, Bangar noted that sporting policies should aim to balance competitive integrity and inclusion using medical evidence rather than generalized assumptions.

A Pathway, Not a Privilege

Bangar emphasized that clearance from a governing body is merely an eligibility framework, not a guaranteed roster spot. She reiterated that she still must train, compete in Premier Cricket, and earn her place in a team on merit and performance, fully respecting the legitimate conversations surrounding fairness in women’s athletics.

Reframing Physicality

Addressing critics who argue about retained physical advantages, Bangar shared insights into her personal transition process. She described experiencing significant reductions in bone density, muscle mass, and physical stamina due to long-term hormone replacement therapy and subsequent surgical procedures, noting that her current athletic capacity is vastly different from her past playing days.

Silence in India vs. Support Abroad

Prior to reaching out to Cricket Australia, Bangar had formally contacted Indian cricket authorities seeking guidance on trans athlete eligibility, but received no response. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned transgender women from international competition in 2023, Cricket Australia’s progressive domestic framework offered her a structured road back to the game.