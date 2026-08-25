Anaya Bangar Set To Return After Gender Transition, Cleared By Cricket Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anaya Bangar cleared for women's Community Cricket by CA.

Clearance follows gender-affirming surgery, enabling return to play.

Elite cricket requires strict testosterone-level eligibility, beginning 2027.

ICC also limits transgender participation in elite international women's cricket.

Anaya Bangar, child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has received clearance from Cricket Australia to return to cricket through women's Community Cricket competitions. The decision allows Anaya to resume playing after undergoing gender-affirming surgery earlier this year, although separate eligibility requirements will apply if she wants to progress to elite-level women's cricket.

Anaya Bangar Cleared For Community Cricket

Anaya said the clearance was a significant moment after she had feared that she might never be able to play cricket again.

“It is a great day for me especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya told The Indian Express.

Anaya has previously played age-group cricket in Mumbai, where she was part of the same cricketing setup as Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan.

Under Cricket Australia's determination, she can immediately participate in Community Cricket competitions, including Premier Cricket competitions across Australia's states and territories.

Elite Cricket Requires Further Eligibility

The clearance for Community Cricket does not automatically allow Anaya to compete in elite women's competitions such as the Women's Big Bash League.

Cricket Australia's Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy includes testosterone-related eligibility requirements for players seeking to compete at the elite level.

According to the policy, a player's serum testosterone concentration must remain below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to meet the relevant eligibility criteria.

Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity, Jacqui Partridge, informed Anaya that her eligibility for Elite Cricket from March 2027 will be conditional on meeting the policy requirements.

The letter also stated that Anaya would need to provide a blood test upon arrival in Australia confirming that her serum testosterone concentration remains below the prescribed threshold and that she continues to satisfy the policy's other eligibility requirements.

ICC Rules On Transgender Participation

The development comes against the backdrop of changes to transgender participation rules in elite women's cricket.

In 2023, the International Cricket Council announced that transgender players who had undergone male puberty would not be eligible to participate in international women's cricket at the elite level.

For Anaya, however, the latest Cricket Australia decision means she can return to competitive cricket through the community pathway while working towards meeting the requirements for elite-level participation.

The decision gives her an opportunity to continue her cricket career after previously fearing that she would have to leave the sport behind.