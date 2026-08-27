Anaya Bangar Reacts To Return To Cricket With Powerful Message

Cricketer Anaya Bangar has taken another big step in her cricketing journey after receiving approval from Cricket Australia to compete in women’s community and elite-level matches. She is now preparing for a return to competitive cricket, with her sights set on playing elite cricket in Australia from March 2027.

Anaya, who previously played men’s cricket before transitioning, spoke to the media on Wednesday and described the development as an important moment in her life. She also addressed the possibility of pursuing opportunities in competitions such as the Women’s Big Bash League in the future.

‘A special day for me’

Reflecting on her return, Anaya said the development was particularly meaningful after spending several years away from competitive cricket.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Anaya said, "This is a special day for me because, after being away from competitive cricket for several years, I can finally talk about the path to returning to the sport that has been such a vital part of my life. I am preparing to return to women's cricket in Australia with the aim of playing elite cricket from March 2027. This was not a spontaneous or informal process. Cricket Australia has formulated a policy to balance fairness, integrity, and inclusion in women's sports, and my case was considered under that framework."

She added, "Cricket Australia considered a wide range of information regarding my circumstances, including my medical and surgical history, hormone and testosterone levels, my cricketing background and match footage, as well as scientific and athletic performance testing conducted with the Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport. I appreciate the thoroughness of the process, as it was essential for the assessment to be based on an established sporting framework rather than merely relying on public opinion."

Eligibility does not guarantee selection

Anaya also made an important distinction between being cleared to play and actually earning a place in a team.

Anaya clarified, "I want to make it clear that eligibility does not equate to selection. Cricket Australia has outlined a pathway for me, but that does not mean I have secured a spot in the team. I still need to train, compete, perform well, and earn that opportunity—and that is exactly what I intend to do."

With elite cricket targeted for March 2027, Anaya now has an opportunity to resume her playing career and work towards competing at a higher level in women’s cricket.