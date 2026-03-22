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HomeSportsCricket'From Boy To Girl': Anaya Bangar's Emotional Journey, Message To Her Father

'From Boy To Girl': Anaya Bangar's Emotional Journey, Message To Her Father

Anaya described the moment as incredibly special, highlighting how challenging the journey has been - not just for her, but for her entire family.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s daughter, Anaya Bangar, has shared a significant personal milestone with the public. She revealed on social media that she recently underwent gender-affirming surgery in Thailand, opening up about her deeply emotional journey and the support she received along the way. Anaya also posted a touching photograph with her father.

In her post, Anaya shared a picture taken at the hospital shortly after the surgery, where she is seen alongside Sanjay Bangar.

She described the moment as incredibly special, highlighting how challenging the journey has been - not just for her, but for her entire family - as they gradually learned to understand and embrace her transition.

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A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

"This journey wasn’t easy… not just for me, but for my family too. Understanding, accepting, and standing by me took time. It wasn’t instant. There were moments of confusion, questions, and growth for all of us. But today, standing here, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude.

"To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything. His support didn’t come overnight… but when it did, it was real, unconditional, and strong. This surgery was a big step for me, but having him with me made it feel possible.

"Growth takes time. Love takes time. But when it comes, it’s worth everything. Grateful. Always," Anaya wrote in her post on Instagram.

Anaya’s Journey

Assigned male at birth and earlier known as Aryan, Anaya once followed in her father’s footsteps with aspirations of becoming a cricketer.

She played at various levels, including trials for Mumbai Under-16, Puducherry Under-19, and Mumbai Under-23 teams. Her transition became public in 2023 when she began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), marking the start of a new chapter in her life.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Anaya Bangar Anaya Bangar Gender Transformation Anaya Bangar Instagram
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