Amit Mishra's Big Revelation On Virat Kohli: 'He Didn't Even Pick Up My Calls'

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about his unsuccessful attempt to return to the national team, making claims involving former captain Virat Kohli. In a conversation with former cricketer Aakash Chopra, Mishra recalled being assured of another opportunity after recovering from an injury.

However, despite completing his rehabilitation and regaining fitness, he claimed that he never got the chance to represent India again. Mishra also said that his attempts to contact Kohli did not lead to a clear response.

Amit Mishra Named Player Of The Series Against New Zealand

Mishra recalled a memorable period in his international career when he delivered impressive performances against New Zealand. During India's five-match ODI series against the Black Caps in 2016, the leg-spinner claimed 15 wickets and earned the Player of the Series award.

His performance in the series-deciding fifth ODI in Visakhapatnam on October 29, 2016, was particularly outstanding. Mishra returned figures of five wickets for just 18 runs as India defeated New Zealand by 190 runs to seal the series 3-2. He was also named Player of the Match.

Despite this remarkable run, Mishra struggled to regain his place in the Indian team after an injury interrupted his career. The leg-spinner believes he deserved another opportunity after recovering, given his performances before being sidelined.

Virat Kohli Allegedly Assured Him Of Another Opportunity

Speaking to Aakash Chopra, Mishra described his efforts to make an international comeback following his injury. He said Kohli was leading the Indian team when he suffered the setback and claimed that the former captain had assured him that he would get another chance.

According to Mishra, he worked hard on his fitness and completed his rehabilitation before attempting to contact Kohli. He recalled that Kohli asked him to wait and indicated that he would respond within a week.

However, Mishra claimed that one week passed without a response, followed by another and then a third. He said he tried contacting Kohli again but did not receive a clear answer.

The former leg-spinner eventually concluded that a return to the national side was unlikely and stopped trying to reach the former India captain. His frustration, he explained, stemmed from the belief that a player who had performed well before an injury should have an opportunity to prove himself again after recovering.

Amit Mishra's Views On Spin Bowling In Modern Cricket

Mishra also discussed the challenges faced by spinners in modern cricket, particularly on pitches that favour batters. He argued that bowlers should not abandon their attacking instincts simply because the conditions make run containment difficult.

According to Mishra, a spinner's primary strength lies in the ability to turn the ball and take wickets. He believes bowlers should continue attacking rather than concentrating exclusively on keeping the scoring rate down.

To illustrate his point, Mishra explained that a spinner who takes three wickets while conceding 50 runs can still make a valuable contribution. In his view, taking wickets can change the course of a match, even when the pitch offers little assistance.

How MS Dhoni Helped Mishra Handle Comparisons With Anil Kumble

Mishra also looked back on his early years in international cricket, when he was frequently compared with legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble. Questions about whether he could fill Kumble's shoes placed additional pressure on the young bowler.

He recalled that former India captain MS Dhoni helped him deal with those expectations by encouraging him to trust his natural bowling style. Dhoni advised him to bowl as he always had and not allow comparisons to affect his confidence.

Mishra also remembered Dhoni pointing out that he was captaining the team for the first time himself, suggesting that there was no reason for the young spinner to feel unnecessary pressure. According to Mishra, the advice helped him relax and approach his bowling with greater confidence.

Amit Mishra Believes Spinners Can Succeed Across All Three Formats

Mishra further shared his thoughts on the demands placed on bowlers across Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is. Although each format requires different skills and tactical adjustments, he does not believe spinners need to specialise in just one format.

He stressed that consistent fitness work, improvements in bowling variations and a willingness to adapt can help spinners succeed across all three formats. However, he maintained that bowlers must continue to rely on their core strength: the ability to spin the ball and challenge batters.

Amit Mishra's International Career

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals. He established himself as a capable leg-spinner during his international career, producing several memorable performances, including his outstanding display against New Zealand in 2016.

His international career eventually came to an end without another comeback after his injury setback.