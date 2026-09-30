WATCH: West Indies Star's 'Sajdah' Celebration Goes Viral After Historic Century Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amir Jangoo hit a rapid century, celebrated with Sajda.

Jangoo's quick century was West Indies' second-fastest versus India.

West Indies posted 405 runs with three individual centuries.

IND vs WI Live: West Indies batter Amir Jangoo marked his milestone in memorable fashion on Wednesday, performing the traditional Sajda celebration after reaching a breathtaking century against India in the second Guwahati ODI.

The left-handed batsman dropped to his knees and bowed his forehead to the ground, offering prayers of gratitude as teammates and spectators applauded a remarkable individual performance in the middle.

Jangoo completed his rapid three-figure score off just 70 deliveries at the Barsapara Stadium, making it the second-fastest century by a West Indies player against India in fifty-over cricket history.

WATCH: Amir Jangoo's Century Celebration

Gratitude And Significance Behind The Gesture

The act of Sajda represents deep spiritual reverence in Islamic tradition, where believers prostrate themselves before God to convey profound appreciation during moments of extraordinary achievement, relief, or intense personal triumph.

Several prominent international cricketers have celebrated significant milestones with the gesture, making Jangoo's heartfelt celebration another memorable addition to sporting history across high-profile international venues worldwide on Wednesday afternoon.

Having arrived at the crease following an explosive start, the wicketkeeper-batter exhibited supreme composure, passing his half-century in 43 balls before accelerating aggressively against the experienced Indian bowling attack.

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Amir Jangoo performs Sajda after smashing a hundred against India. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wVD4b3RvIL — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 30, 2026

Historic Record In High-Scoring Guwahati Encounter

Jangoo eventually compiled a stunning 114 off 77 deliveries, striking 13 boundaries and three towering sixes to dismantle the home team's bowling plans during the crucial middle and late overs.

His masterclass formed part of an extraordinary batting display, as West Indies became the second international team to register three individual centuries in a single ODI innings against India.

South Africa previously achieved the rare feat during their 2015 tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers all reached hundreds.

With John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Jangoo all crossing triple figures, West Indies posted 405 for seven, keeping their ambitions of levelling the three-match series alive after losing the opener.