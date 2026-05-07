Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away.

Gill played alongside Virat Kohli at U-19 level.

He represented Punjab and Kings XI Punjab teams.

Cricket community mourns Gill's dedicated contribution to the sport.

Amanpreet Singh Gill Dies: Former Punjab cricketer Gill, who represented India at the Under-19 level alongside Virat Kohli and later featured for Punjab and Kings XI Punjab in 2009 and 2010, has passed away. His demise has left the cricket community grieving, with former teammates, officials and fans remembering his contribution to the sport.

The Punjab Cricket Association paid tribute to Gill, recalling his long association with Punjab cricket and the passion he brought to the game throughout his career. The association noted that he had proudly represented India Under-19, the Punjab state side and Kings XI Punjab during his playing days.

The PCA also extended condolences to Gill’s family and close friends, praying for strength and courage for them during this difficult phase. Reports stated that his last rites will take place at the Manimajra crematorium in Chandigarh.

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Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab.



He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/tpr0EwEprk — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) May 6, 2026

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Who is Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Gill was regarded as a committed cricketer who remained deeply connected to Punjab cricket. Having risen through the domestic ranks, he earned recognition at the national junior level and shared the dressing room with some of India’s future stars, including Virat Kohli, during his Under-19 days.

His cricketing journey included appearances for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL setup, further strengthening his reputation in the domestic circuit. Those associated with Punjab cricket remembered him as a player who carried immense dedication towards the game and continued to inspire younger cricketers.

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Yuvraj Singh Pays Emotional Tribute

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also mourned Gill’s demise with an emotional social media message. Remembering his former teammate, Yuvraj Singh described him as a "calm and hardworking cricketer" who had immense love for cricket.

Yuvraj Singh said that he shared a dressing room with Gill during his early cricket career and that the memories will always be with him. He expressed his condolences to the family and prayed for Gill's soul to rest in peace.

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Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 Om Shanti#AmanpreetSinghGill@pcacricket — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2026





