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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli’s Former U-19 Teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill Passes Away, Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute

Virat Kohli’s Former U-19 Teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill Passes Away, Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute

Amanpreet Singh Gill dies: Former Punjab cricketer Gill, who once shared the field with Virat Kohli in India’s U-19 setup, has passed away, leaving the cricket fraternity in mourning.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away.
  • Gill played alongside Virat Kohli at U-19 level.
  • He represented Punjab and Kings XI Punjab teams.
  • Cricket community mourns Gill's dedicated contribution to the sport.

Amanpreet Singh Gill Dies: Former Punjab cricketer Gill, who represented India at the Under-19 level alongside Virat Kohli and later featured for Punjab and Kings XI Punjab in 2009 and 2010, has passed away. His demise has left the cricket community grieving, with former teammates, officials and fans remembering his contribution to the sport.

The Punjab Cricket Association paid tribute to Gill, recalling his long association with Punjab cricket and the passion he brought to the game throughout his career. The association noted that he had proudly represented India Under-19, the Punjab state side and Kings XI Punjab during his playing days.

The PCA also extended condolences to Gill’s family and close friends, praying for strength and courage for them during this difficult phase. Reports stated that his last rites will take place at the Manimajra crematorium in Chandigarh.

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Who is Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Gill was regarded as a committed cricketer who remained deeply connected to Punjab cricket. Having risen through the domestic ranks, he earned recognition at the national junior level and shared the dressing room with some of India’s future stars, including Virat Kohli, during his Under-19 days.

His cricketing journey included appearances for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL setup, further strengthening his reputation in the domestic circuit. Those associated with Punjab cricket remembered him as a player who carried immense dedication towards the game and continued to inspire younger cricketers.

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Yuvraj Singh Pays Emotional Tribute

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also mourned Gill’s demise with an emotional social media message. Remembering his former teammate, Yuvraj Singh described him as a "calm and hardworking cricketer" who had immense love for cricket.

Yuvraj Singh said that he shared a dressing room with Gill during his early cricket career and that the memories will always be with him. He expressed his condolences to the family and prayed for Gill's soul to rest in peace.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Amanpreet Singh Gill?

Amanpreet Singh Gill was a former Punjab cricketer who represented India at the Under-19 level. He also played for Punjab and Kings XI Punjab.

Did Amanpreet Singh Gill play with Virat Kohli?

Yes, Amanpreet Singh Gill represented India at the Under-19 level alongside Virat Kohli.

What tributes have been paid to Amanpreet Singh Gill?

The Punjab Cricket Association and former teammate Yuvraj Singh have paid tribute to Amanpreet Singh Gill, remembering his dedication and passion for the game.

Where will Amanpreet Singh Gill's last rites take place?

Amanpreet Singh Gill's last rites will take place at the Manimajra crematorium in Chandigarh.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Yuvraj Singh PCA Amanpreet Gill
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