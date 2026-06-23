13 Sixes, 12 Fours: 22-Year-Old Indian Smashes Fastest Century In Domestic T20 History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aman Rao scored a 32-ball century in Telangana T20 League.

His 142-run innings included 13 sixes and 12 fours.

Rajasthan Royals acknowledged the 22-year-old’s record-breaking performance.

Aman Rao Fastest Century: Aman Rao produced one of the most destructive batting displays seen in domestic T20 cricket, smashing a breathtaking century in just 32 deliveries during the Telangana T20 League. The 22-year-old Warangal Warriors captain lit up the tournament with an innings that not only left bowlers helpless but also earned him a place in the record books. Representing Warangal Warriors against Medak Falcons, Aman unleashed a relentless assault from the very beginning. Boundaries flowed at will as he dismantled the opposition attack and raced to a triple-figure score at a pace rarely witnessed in domestic cricket.

His remarkable effort has now been recognized as the fastest century recorded in the competition, further boosting his growing reputation as one of India's most exciting young batting talents.

Aman Rao's Incredible Numbers

The young batter eventually finished with an astonishing 142 runs, putting together an innings packed with power-hitting and fearless strokeplay.

Aman's knock featured 13 towering sixes and 12 boundaries, meaning a massive portion of his runs came purely through fours and sixes. Even more impressive was the speed at which he accumulated them.

Reaching his hundred in only 32 balls, he maintained a strike rate of 295 throughout the innings, leaving the Medak Falcons bowlers searching for answers.

His innings helped Warangal Warriors dominate proceedings and quickly became one of the most talked-about performances of the domestic season.

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Rajasthan Royals Acknowledge Knock

142 runs at a strike rate of 295. Pure textbook strokeplay. Unreal hitting. Proper intent. 🔥



Aman Rao Perala was in a different zone today. 🫡💗 pic.twitter.com/m2bBJqRQrO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 22, 2026

Aman is no stranger to cricket fans, having been associated with Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2026.

Following his sensational performance, the franchise acknowledged the achievement on social media and highlighted the significance of the record-breaking innings.

The knock once again showcased the immense potential that has made Aman one of the most promising young players in the domestic circuit.

At just 22 years of age, he has already demonstrated an ability to take apart bowling attacks with remarkable ease. Performances like these are likely to strengthen his case for bigger opportunities in the future.