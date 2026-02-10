All Possible India-Pakistan Clash Scenarios At T20 World Cup 2026

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAll Possible India-Pakistan Clash Scenarios At T20 World Cup 2026

India and Pakistan can face each other up to three times in this edition of T20 World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

Now that Pakistan government has officially withdrawn its boycott and cleared the team to participate, cricket fans are bracing for a potential triple-header. Given the tournament's unique 20-team format, India and Pakistan can face each other up to three times in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Here is the path to an India-Pakistan hat-trick:

IND vs PAK Group Stage (Confirmed)

Date: February 15, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Context: After weeks of uncertainty, this match is officially "on." Both teams are in Group A. Since this is a single round-robin stage, they will only play each other once here.

Super Eight Stage (Highly Unlikely)

Date: Late February 2026

Context: If both India and Pakistan finish in top two of Group A (which is highly likely), they will advance to Super Eight.

The Catch: According to the pre-tournament seeding, India is X1 and Pakistan is Y3.

Group 1: X1 (India), X2 (Australia), X3 (West Indies), X4 (South Africa).

Group 2: Y1 (England), Y2 (New Zealand), Y3 (Pakistan), Y4 (Sri Lanka).

Under the standard seeding, India and Pakistan are placed in different Super Eight groups and won't play against each other in this stage of the tournament because they are placed in different groups.

Semi-Finals 

If India and Pakistan both qualify for the semi-finals from their respective Super Eight groups, they could face each other in a knockout semi-final.

Dates: March 4 or March 5 (Semi-finals)

Venue: Mumbai (Semi-final)

FINAL

If India and Pakistan end up on opposite sides of the semi-final bracket and both win, the world would witness an India vs Pakistan World Cup Final on March 8.

Date: March 8

Venue: Colombo - the neutral venue

So max both India and Pakistan would face against each other in T20 WC 2026 is THREE times.

Final takeaway - Maximum possible meetings: 3 (Group stage, Semi-final, Final)

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
