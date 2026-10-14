A video appearing to show Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket alongside Suryakumar Yadav has caught the attention of fans. Suryakumar Yadav is an India batter who also plays for Mumbai Indians.
WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
A viral video appears to show Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket with Suryakumar Yadav. The location and occasion remain unconfirmed.
- Video shows Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket.
- India batter Suryakumar Yadav reportedly plays alongside Ambani.
- The unusual footage sparked considerable interest among cricket fans.
- However, meeting location, occasion, and specific context remain unconfirmed.
A video appearing to show Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket alongside Suryakumar Yadav has caught the attention of fans on social media. The clip features the franchise owner in a cricketing setting with the India batter reportedly joining him for the game. However, the location and occasion of the meeting have not been confirmed.
WATCH: Akash Ambani Plays Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav
The video has sparked interest because Akash Ambani is primarily known for his role in the management of Mumbai Indians, rather than for playing the sport himself. His appearance on the field alongside a prominent India international has made the clip a talking point among cricket followers.
🔴MUMBAI INDIANS OWNER PLAYING CRICKET WITH SURYAKUMAR YADAV 🤯 - Aakash Ambani Playing Cricket with Sky. https://t.co/3tF7KaDLp3— Sam (@cricsam02) October 14, 2026
Ambani has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League. The five-time IPL champions have regularly attracted attention for their team-building decisions, player signings and leadership, with Ambani playing a key role in the franchise's operations.
Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, is widely recognised for his attacking approach in T20 cricket. The right-handed batter is known for his inventive strokeplay and ability to find scoring options around the ground. He has also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, making the reported meeting particularly interesting for fans of the franchise.
Viral Clip Draws Attention From Cricket Fans
The video brings together two familiar figures associated with Mumbai Indians in a setting away from the usual pressures of professional cricket. While Ambani is known for his work behind the scenes, the clip appears to show him taking part in the game himself.
Suryakumar's reported presence has added to the interest surrounding the footage, given his standing in India's T20 setup and his association with the IPL side.
However, details about when and where the game took place, as well as the circumstances behind the meeting, remain unconfirmed. The clip alone does not establish the occasion or whether it was connected to any official Mumbai Indians activity.
For now, the video has drawn attention largely because it offers an unusual glimpse of the Mumbai Indians owner in a cricketing setting alongside one of India's prominent batters.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the viral video show?
Why is the video notable?
Akash Ambani is primarily known for his management role with Mumbai Indians, not for playing the sport. His appearance on the field with a prominent India international has sparked interest.
Are the details of the cricket game confirmed?
No, the location and occasion of the meeting have not been confirmed. Details about when and where the game took place, as well as the circumstances, remain unconfirmed.
What is Akash Ambani's role with Mumbai Indians?
Akash Ambani is the owner of Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful IPL franchises. He plays a key role in the franchise's operations, including team-building decisions and player signings.