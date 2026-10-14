WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Video shows Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav reportedly plays alongside Ambani.

The unusual footage sparked considerable interest among cricket fans.

However, meeting location, occasion, and specific context remain unconfirmed.

A video appearing to show Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket alongside Suryakumar Yadav has caught the attention of fans on social media. The clip features the franchise owner in a cricketing setting with the India batter reportedly joining him for the game. However, the location and occasion of the meeting have not been confirmed.

WATCH: Akash Ambani Plays Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav

The video has sparked interest because Akash Ambani is primarily known for his role in the management of Mumbai Indians, rather than for playing the sport himself. His appearance on the field alongside a prominent India international has made the clip a talking point among cricket followers.

🔴MUMBAI INDIANS OWNER PLAYING CRICKET WITH SURYAKUMAR YADAV 🤯 - Aakash Ambani Playing Cricket with Sky. https://t.co/3tF7KaDLp3 — Sam (@cricsam02) October 14, 2026

Ambani has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League. The five-time IPL champions have regularly attracted attention for their team-building decisions, player signings and leadership, with Ambani playing a key role in the franchise's operations.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, is widely recognised for his attacking approach in T20 cricket. The right-handed batter is known for his inventive strokeplay and ability to find scoring options around the ground. He has also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, making the reported meeting particularly interesting for fans of the franchise.

Viral Clip Draws Attention From Cricket Fans

The video brings together two familiar figures associated with Mumbai Indians in a setting away from the usual pressures of professional cricket. While Ambani is known for his work behind the scenes, the clip appears to show him taking part in the game himself.

Suryakumar's reported presence has added to the interest surrounding the footage, given his standing in India's T20 setup and his association with the IPL side.

However, details about when and where the game took place, as well as the circumstances behind the meeting, remain unconfirmed. The clip alone does not establish the occasion or whether it was connected to any official Mumbai Indians activity.

For now, the video has drawn attention largely because it offers an unusual glimpse of the Mumbai Indians owner in a cricketing setting alongside one of India's prominent batters.