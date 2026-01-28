Cricket And Sports Stars Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Fatal Plane Crash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketCricket And Sports Stars Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar After Fatal Plane Crash

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

The Indian sporting world has joined the nation in mourning the sudden and tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and President of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA).

Pawar, affectionately known as "Dada," passed away on Wednesday morning in an aviation accident near Baramati.

Sports Icons Pay Tribute

The news of his passing triggered an outpouring of grief from legendary athletes and sports administrators, many of whom had worked closely with him to develop state infrastructure.

"Very sad to learn about the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. May God grant his soul peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh added, "The news of the tragic plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and National President of NCP, Ajit Pawar Ji, along with many others, is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Former Indian Cricket captain and current Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare in Govt of Telangana Mohammed Azharuddin posted on X, "Deeply shaken by the news of Ajit Pawar's plane crash. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find the strength and courage to endure this profound loss."

Indian cricketer Rahane said, "Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. My thoughts are with his family."

Former India cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar in the tragic plane crash. He was a dedicated leader who served the state with utmost commitment and integrity. His contributions to public service and the development of the state will always be remembered."

"In this moment of profound grief, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, followers, and the people of the state. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. There should be a proper investigation into this crash," he added.

"Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports, as he served as the President of Maharashtra Olympic Association. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti," PT Usha shared on Instagram.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
