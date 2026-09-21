Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman Nearly Clashed At BCCI Meet Over CoE, Report Reveals Rift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajit Agarkar's contract as chief selector faces significant uncertainty.

Reported differences with VVS Laxman over team selection emerged.

Agarkar's review meeting absence fueled speculation of leadership disagreements.

Laxman's 'win at any cost' approach further complicated matters.

Ajit Agarkar’s future as India’s chief selector is under growing scrutiny, with his impending contract decision coming amid reported differences with VVS Laxman over team selection, injuries and the approach to major assignments.

Agarkar has held the chief selector’s position since 2023 and has overseen several significant successes for Indian cricket, particularly in white-ball cricket, despite attracting differing opinions from supporters and critics during his tenure.

His current contract is approaching its official end, leaving the BCCI with a decision to make ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle. Laxman’s role has reportedly complicated the situation further.

Why Agarkar And Laxman’s Differences Matter

Agarkar and Laxman were India teammates during the Sourav Ganguly era, but reports suggest their views on several cricketing matters have not always aligned despite their shared playing history.

The differences reportedly became more visible around decisions involving injured players, team-building and the scheduling of India A fixtures, areas where their respective responsibilities have frequently overlapped.

Agarkar’s complete absence from the BCCI’s review meeting following India’s disappointing Ireland and England campaigns subsequently became another talking point surrounding his position.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Agarkar was out of station when the meeting took place and could not participate remotely, according to the report cited in the source.

Agarkar’s Absence May Have Prevented Clash

The Telegraph reportedly offered another explanation for why Agarkar’s absence attracted attention, suggesting that his non-participation may have prevented a potentially heated exchange with Laxman.

According to the report, Agarkar’s absence was viewed by some as a “blessing in disguise”, with his presence potentially leading to a “war of words” with Laxman over the Centre of Excellence’s functioning.

The reported possibility of such an argument stems from the differences between the two former teammates, particularly over how India’s squads should be assembled during a period of significant injury concerns.

Their contrasting approaches have reportedly become more apparent as the BCCI has attempted to manage multiple teams and competitions while several established players have been unavailable.

Laxman’s ‘Win At Any Cost’ Approach

Laxman’s approach to team selection has also come under focus, particularly with the former India batter now preparing to oversee the national side at the Asian Games in Japan.

Reports have highlighted the decision to send a full-strength Indian team for the Asian Games, unlike the previous edition when India competed with a second-string squad and still secured the title.

Laxman’s selection plans have also reportedly overlapped with Gautam Gambhir’s requirements, with both coaches wanting Washington Sundar available for their respective teams during the busy international calendar.

The competing demands have added another example to the broader discussion surrounding selection priorities, player availability and the management of India’s multiple squads.

A former state team coach familiar with Laxman’s work at the Centre of Excellence told PTI that winning has always been central to his approach.

“If you think that VVS Laxman's urge to win at all costs is anything less than, say, a Virat Kohli or a Sourav Ganguly, then you are mistaken,” the former coach told the news agency.

“Whatever the competition, Laxman always wanted the best eleven to play,” he added, underlining his belief that India should field its strongest available combination regardless of the tournament.

Agarkar’s Future Remains Uncertain

The latest developments have added to the uncertainty surrounding Agarkar’s position as the BCCI weighs his future before the next major ODI World Cup cycle.

His reported differences with Laxman, the decision to miss the review meeting and the wider debate around selection and injury management have all brought renewed attention to his tenure.

However, the reported “war of words” remains a possibility described by sources rather than a confrontation that is confirmed to have taken place at the BCCI meeting.

The BCCI’s eventual decision on Agarkar’s contract will determine whether he remains involved in shaping India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the preparations leading into the tournament.