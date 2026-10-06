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English NewsSportsCricketAjit Agarkar OUT! BCCI Picks Interim Chief Selector, Permanent Job Also On Cards

Ajit Agarkar OUT! BCCI Picks Interim Chief Selector, Permanent Job Also On Cards

The selection committee is expected to hold meetings this week to pick India's squads for the upcoming home series against NZ. The tour is scheduled to feature five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 08:36 AM (IST)

Ajit Agarkar's stint as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chairman of selectors appears to have come to an end. According to a Cricbuzz report, a Team India selection meeting was held in Guwahati, but Agarkar was not present after his contract ended on October 4.

The report claims that the BCCI has temporarily handed over the responsibility to former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, who is already part of the selection committee.

Ojha could also be in contention for the permanent position. A BCCI source was quoted as saying that while nothing can be ruled out, Ojha is considered an acceptable choice by those involved in the process.

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The former left-arm spinner has a strong claim based on his experience at the international level. Among the current members of the selection panel, Ojha has played the most Tests, featuring in 24 matches for India. Shiv Sunder Das has 23 Tests to his name, while RP Singh played 14 and Ajay Ratra represented India in six Tests.

However, BCCI has not yet made a final decision on Agarkar's successor. The situation remains open, with the board potentially opting to retain Ojha in the role or appoint someone else as the permanent chairman. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel has also reportedly been linked with the position in recent weeks.

The selection committee is expected to hold meetings this week to pick India's squads for the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The tour is scheduled to feature five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

The incoming chief selector will have a crucial role to play ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Among the major challenges will be deciding on Rohit Sharma's future, while also finalising India's combination of all-rounders and fast bowlers for the tournament.

Published at : 06 Oct 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar BCCI BCCI Chief Selector
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