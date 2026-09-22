Ajit Agarkar Opposed Bumrah As Captain, Wanted CSK Star To Lead? Report Makes Big Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajit Agarkar reportedly opposed Bumrah's 2023 Ireland captaincy.

Preferred Ruturaj Gaikwad due to Bumrah's injury comeback workload.

BCCI backed Bumrah, leading to wider selector-board friction.

Ajit Agarkar BCCI Row: Ajit Agarkar’s reported differences with the BCCI may have begun much earlier than previously believed, with a fresh report claiming the former chief selector opposed Jasprit Bumrah’s appointment as India captain for the 2023 Ireland tour. According to The Telegraph, Agarkar wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the side instead of Bumrah. The report said the selector’s reasoning was linked to concerns over Bumrah’s workload, as the fast bowler was returning to international cricket following a long injury layoff.

The BCCI, however, is said to have taken a different view and ultimately backed Bumrah for the leadership role.

Agarkar Preferred Gaikwad Over Bumrah

Bumrah made his much-anticipated return during India’s three-match T20I series in Ireland in August 2023.

He was subsequently named captain, with India eventually winning the series 2-0 after the opening game was abandoned due to rain.

But The Telegraph reported that Agarkar had preferred Gaikwad for the assignment.

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The Chennai Super Kings captain had already held a leadership role for India at the Asian Games later that year, making him an alternative option in the selector’s view.

Agarkar’s reported concern centred on Bumrah’s workload management. After spending an extended period on the sidelines, the fast bowler was making his comeback and was expected to be carefully managed.

Report Claims Wider Agarkar-BCCI Friction

The Bumrah-Gaikwad episode was apparently not an isolated disagreement.

The same Telegraph report claimed Agarkar had to 'fend off' the BCCI's 'interference' in team selection on several occasions.

It further stated that his 'disagreement' with the board began in July 2023, when he took charge as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

The BCCI chief selector is now said to be nearing the end of his term, and several reports have suggested that he may not receive an extension.