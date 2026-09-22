IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketAjit Agarkar Opposed Bumrah As Captain, Wanted CSK Star To Lead? Report Makes Big Claim

Ajit Agarkar Opposed Bumrah As Captain, Wanted CSK Star To Lead? Report Makes Big Claim

Ajit Agarkar reportedly wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to captain India in Ireland instead of Jasprit Bumrah, but the BCCI backed the pace star, a report claims.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajit Agarkar reportedly opposed Bumrah's 2023 Ireland captaincy.
  • Preferred Ruturaj Gaikwad due to Bumrah's injury comeback workload.
  • BCCI backed Bumrah, leading to wider selector-board friction.

Ajit Agarkar BCCI Row: Ajit Agarkar’s reported differences with the BCCI may have begun much earlier than previously believed, with a fresh report claiming the former chief selector opposed Jasprit Bumrah’s appointment as India captain for the 2023 Ireland tour. According to The Telegraph, Agarkar wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the side instead of Bumrah. The report said the selector’s reasoning was linked to concerns over Bumrah’s workload, as the fast bowler was returning to international cricket following a long injury layoff.

The BCCI, however, is said to have taken a different view and ultimately backed Bumrah for the leadership role.

Agarkar Preferred Gaikwad Over Bumrah

Bumrah made his much-anticipated return during India’s three-match T20I series in Ireland in August 2023.

He was subsequently named captain, with India eventually winning the series 2-0 after the opening game was abandoned due to rain.

But The Telegraph reported that Agarkar had preferred Gaikwad for the assignment.

Read More: Chennai Super Kings Announce Zaheer Khan As New Head Coach

The Chennai Super Kings captain had already held a leadership role for India at the Asian Games later that year, making him an alternative option in the selector’s view.

Agarkar’s reported concern centred on Bumrah’s workload management. After spending an extended period on the sidelines, the fast bowler was making his comeback and was expected to be carefully managed.

Report Claims Wider Agarkar-BCCI Friction

The Bumrah-Gaikwad episode was apparently not an isolated disagreement.

The same Telegraph report claimed Agarkar had to 'fend off' the BCCI's 'interference' in team selection on several occasions.

It further stated that his 'disagreement' with the board began in July 2023, when he took charge as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

The BCCI chief selector is now said to be nearing the end of his term, and several reports have suggested that he may not receive an extension.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ajit Agarkar's initial disagreement with the BCCI?

Agarkar reportedly opposed Jasprit Bumrah's appointment as India captain for the 2023 Ireland tour, preferring Ruturaj Gaikwad instead.

Why did Ajit Agarkar want Ruturaj Gaikwad to captain the team?

Agarkar was concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's workload, as Bumrah was returning from a long injury layoff. He saw Gaikwad as an alternative.

When did Agarkar's disagreements with the BCCI reportedly start?

His disagreements with the board reportedly began in July 2023, when he became chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Sep 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Ajit Agarkar CSK BCCI Ruturaj Gaikwad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Chennai Super Kings Announce Zaheer Khan As New Head Coach
Chennai Super Kings Announce Zaheer Khan As New Head Coach
Cricket
India vs Japan T20I 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
India vs Japan T20I 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Finally Speaks, Big IPL 2027 Update On Mumbai Indians Future
Suryakumar Yadav Finally Speaks, Big IPL 2027 Update On Mumbai Indians Future
Cricket
Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman Nearly Clashed At BCCI Meet Over CoE, Report Reveals Rift
Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman Nearly Clashed At BCCI Meet Over CoE, Report Reveals Rift
Advertisement

Videos

UP Poll Buzz: Owaisi Targets BJP-SP, Keeps Alliance Door Open
Political Heat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Reviews Election Preparations in Meerut
IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Bombay Professor Suspended as Dean After Student Suicide Case
Drug Crisis: Sangrur Man Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Raising Drug Trade Complaints
Political Attack: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him an “Unsuccessful Comedian”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget