Ajit Agarkar’s Chief Selector Job In Jeopardy? BCCI Set For Major Decision

BCCI is likely to take a crucial call on Ajit Agarkar’s future as Team India’s chief selector in the coming days. Agarkar’s current term is scheduled to conclude in September, leaving the board with the decision of whether to hand him a one-year extension.

A meeting between Agarkar and BCCI officials is expected to take place soon, after which the board could determine the next course of action.

What Will Happen to Agarkar?

According to Sports Tak, Agarkar continues to have considerable backing within both BCCI and the Indian team setup. However, no final decision on his continuation is expected before discussions with the chief selector.

Ajit Agarkar took charge of the senior men’s selection committee in 2023. Since then, the selectors have overseen significant changes to the Indian squad, with several younger players being given opportunities across formats while some established names have been left out.

His tenure has not been without criticism. A number of selection decisions have attracted scrutiny, particularly in recent months. Despite the questions surrounding the selection committee, BCCI could still opt to extend Agarkar’s tenure for another year. The final decision, however, may also depend on whether Agarkar is willing to continue in the demanding role.

The timing of BCCI’s decision makes it particularly significant. With another major World Cup on the horizon, the board will want clarity and stability within the selection setup as India plans for the next phase of its white-ball campaign.

Rohit Sharma Issue Had Put Selection Committee Under Spotlight

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure has also coincided with controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s future with Indian team. Reports of differences between sections of BCCI and the selection committee over Rohit gained attention during India’s tour of England.

At one stage, there was widespread speculation that Rohit could be nearing the end of his international career, with Lord’s potentially being his final appearance. Reports also suggested that the selection committee had told Rohit that he was not part of India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. BCCI subsequently issued a statement rejecting speculation surrounding his retirement.

Agarkar’s stint as chief selector has nevertheless produced several notable achievements. India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final before losing to Australia. The team then secured the 2024 T20 World Cup, followed by the Champions Trophy in 2025 and another T20 World Cup triumph in 2026.

However, India’s performances in Test cricket during Agarkar’s tenure have been a major area of concern. The BCCI will therefore have several factors to consider before deciding whether to retain him or make a change at the top of the selection committee.