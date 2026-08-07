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English NewsSportsCricketAjinkya Rahane's Retirement Didn't Last Long, Next Move Confirmed

Ajinkya Rahane's Retirement Didn't Last Long, Next Move Confirmed

Days after retiring from Indian cricket, Ajinkya Rahane is set to play in an inaugural T20 league.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajinkya Rahane joins European T20 Premier League post-retirement.
  • His participation follows Indian international and domestic cricket retirement.
  • ICC-sanctioned ETPL features many global cricket stars.
  • League is scheduled from August 26 to September 20.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to continue his playing career in overseas franchise cricket after retiring from international and domestic cricket in India. According to RevSportz Global, Rahane will feature in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Rahane announced his retirement from all international and domestic cricket on July 30, making him eligible to participate in overseas franchise leagues under BCCI regulations.

Rahane Set To Feature In ETPL

According to RevSportz Global, Rahane will play in the first season of the European T20 Premier League, an ICC-sanctioned competition jointly organised by the cricket boards of Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The former India batter is expected to represent one of the tournament's six franchises.

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The ETPL will be played from August 26 to September 20, with matches scheduled across venues in The Hague and Dublin.

Several Cricket Stars Associated With The League

The inaugural edition has attracted several prominent names from world cricket, both as franchise owners and players.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is a co-owner of Dublin Guardians, while Ravichandran Ashwin has been named the team's captain.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka Suffers Double Injury Blow As Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis Ruled Out vs India

Glenn Maxwell will lead Belfast Wolves, while Mitchell Marsh will captain Amsterdam Flames. Mitchell Santner has been appointed captain of Edinburgh Castle Rockers.

Former international cricketers including Steve Waugh, Chris Gayle, Matthew Hayden, Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen are also associated with various franchises.

Rahane Begins New Phase After India Career

Rahane retired after representing India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.

He scored 8,414 international runs across formats, including 15 centuries, and remains best remembered for leading India to a historic 2-1 Test series victory in Australia during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He also enjoyed a successful IPL career, playing 212 matches and scoring 5,367 runs. In IPL 2026, he captained Kolkata Knight Riders and finished as the team's third-highest run-scorer with 335 runs.

The ETPL will now mark the beginning of Rahane's overseas franchise career following his retirement from Indian cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ajinkya Rahane's next career step after retiring from Indian cricket?

Ajinkya Rahane is set to continue his playing career in overseas franchise cricket. He will feature in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

When did Ajinkya Rahane retire from Indian cricket?

Rahane announced his retirement from all international and domestic cricket on July 30. This decision makes him eligible to participate in overseas franchise leagues under BCCI regulations.

What is the European T20 Premier League (ETPL)?

The ETPL is an ICC-sanctioned competition jointly organised by the cricket boards of Scotland, Ireland, and the Netherlands. It is scheduled to be played from August 26 to September 20 across venues in The Hague and Dublin.

Which other notable cricket personalities are involved in the ETPL?

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid co-owns Dublin Guardians, captained by Ravichandran Ashwin. Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Santner will also captain franchises, with other prominent players associated with the league.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane Cricket News Indian Cricket European T20 Premier League ETPL Franchise Cricket
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