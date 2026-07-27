Ajinkya Rahane Shares How Father's Quiet Sacrifice Built His Career

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This profound sacrifice deeply inspired Rahane's entire cricket career.

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has opened up about a deeply personal childhood memory that served as the defining turning point in his life, instilling in him a relentless passion to excel at the highest level. From taking packed Mumbai local trains as a young child to earning international glory for the country, Rahane reflected on the early days of his career. He detailed a quiet sacrifice made by his father, Madhukar Rahane, which provided him with endless motivation throughout his cricketing journey.

The former Indian Test vice-captain revealed how learning about his father's silent support shaped his mindset and cemented his determination to succeed not just for himself, but for his family.

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Early Struggle And Local Train Journeys

Ajinkya Rahane recalled starting his cricketing journey at the age of seven, commuting through the intense early-morning Mumbai local train rush with his heavy kit bag. During his initial days, his father accompanied him to ensure he reached his training venue safely, even though it meant taking leave from work without pay. However, shortly after starting, his father encouraged him to make the journey independently.

Describing this challenging early phase, Rahane said:

“When I was at the age of seven, I was travelling by local train. On the first day, my father came and dropped me. He had to take leave from his office and he didn't get paid at that time. The second day, he said, 'You will have to travel alone by local train.' I was just seven. At the age of seven, travelling with my own kit bag, the packed local train in the early hours in Mumbai.”

Unveiling Of His Father's Quiet Sacrifice

While Rahane spent years believing he was navigating the grueling Mumbai local trains alone as a seven-year-old, the full truth was revealed to him much later in life. Half a decade after he had adapted to the routine of travelling by himself, his father shared a hidden detail about that second day a story of quiet devotion and unseen protection.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Rahane shared the revelation:

“And he didn't tell me that… after probably five or six years down the line, he told me on that day he was following me from another compartment just to see if I reached the railway station okay or not.”

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Life-Changing Realisation And The Driving Force

Discovering that his father had secretly followed him in another train compartment just to monitor his safety without hindering his independence left a profound emotional mark on the Mumbai batter. That moment transformed Rahane’s outlook on his career, giving his dedication to cricket a larger, unshakeable purpose. Every performance whether representing his state side in domestic cricket or wearing the Indian national jersey became a tribute to the sacrifices made by his parents.

Reflecting on how that realization became his lifelong driving force, Rahane said:

“And that actually hit me hard. That's the time I decided, whatever I do from here on, whether I play for my state or my country, I'll do it for my parents and that motivation, that inspiration, always kept me going.”