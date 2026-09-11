Rahane Leaves Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out, Picks India’s Top 3 For Afghanistan T20Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahane wants Samson, Abhishek, Ishan for Afghanistan series.

Samson, Abhishek opening, Ishan Kishan preferred at number three.

Sooryavanshi, recent Player of Series, gets time, not rushed.

IND vs AFG: Ajinkya Rahane has backed India’s 2026 T20 World Cup top three to return for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, leaving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outside his preferred combination. India are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17. The series will be followed by the Asian Games in Japan, making the selection of India’s opening pair a major talking point.

Rahane Wants Samson, Abhishek And Ishan In India’s Top Three

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said India should continue with the top three who featured during the World Cup.

“I feel the top three should be the same that played in the World Cup. Sanju Samson has done well, but he got dropped after two or three bad innings,” Rahane said.

“I want him to get another chance. Abhishek and Ishan also did well for us. Vaibhav will get his opportunities, and his time will come. But for now, I feel the top three should be Samson, Abhishek and Ishan, who were our contributors in the World Cup,” he added.

Rahane’s preferred combination would see Samson and Abhishek Sharma open the innings, with Ishan Kishan taking the No. 3 position.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Place In Doubt

Sooryavanshi enjoyed a memorable T20I series against Zimbabwe, finishing as the Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs across three matches.

The young batter also smashed an impressive 81 off 49 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. He became the youngest player to score a men’s T20I half-century and opened alongside Abhishek during the series.

However, Rahane believes the youngster should be given time rather than being rushed into a fixed position ahead of experienced players.

Sanju Samson missed the Zimbabwe series after being rested. He had earlier featured against Ireland and England but struggled to produce consistent scores before Sooryavanshi was handed his debut.

India Begin Afghanistan Series In New Delhi

India and Afghanistan will meet in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13. The remaining matches are scheduled for September 15 and 17 at the same venue.

With Samson, Abhishek, Ishan and Sooryavanshi all part of the squad, captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir face a significant selection dilemma.

Rahane, however, expects India to win the series despite Afghanistan’s growing reputation in the shortest format.

“I feel the Indian team will win the series. It is difficult for Afghanistan, or any other team, when they are playing India in India,” he said.

“Afghanistan will fight, but you cannot keep India behind in this format at the moment.”