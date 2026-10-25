IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketAjinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI: No Place For Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI: No Place For Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Ajinkya Rahane's selections reflect his personal experiences and relationships with former teammates, but omission of Virat Kohli and Bumrah is likely to remain a major talking point among fans.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 12:48 PM (IST)

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has surprised cricket fans with his all-time India Test XI, leaving out two of the country's biggest modern-day stars, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Rahane selected the team from players he had shared a dressing room with during his career, drawing on his experiences across different eras of Indian Test cricket.

Virat Kohli's absence has raised eyebrows, considering his significant contribution to India's success in the longest format. Under his captaincy, India developed a strong overseas winning mentality. Bumrah's omission has also sparked debate, given his impact as one of India's most successful fast bowlers.

Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Reveals What Has Made RCB Better Than CSK

Ajinkya Rahane's batting selections offer some insight into his choices. Sachin Tendulkar occupies the crucial number four position, while Rahul Dravid features at number three. Their inclusion leaves limited room in the top order, although Kohli's absence remains a talking point.

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have been selected as the opening pair, reflecting their contributions to India's Test team during the mid-2010s. Rahane has placed himself at number five, followed by former captain MS Dhoni, who takes responsibility for wicketkeeping and leadership.

The bowling combination features two of India's finest all-round spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma complete the pace attack. The trio played important roles in strengthening India's fast-bowling resources and helping the team compete in challenging overseas conditions.

Ajinkya Rahane's selections reflect his personal experiences and relationships with former teammates, but omission of Kohli and Bumrah is likely to remain a major talking point among fans.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 25 Oct 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Ajinkya Rahane VIrat Kohli All Time India Test XI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: These 2 Players Could Be Dropped From India's Playing XI
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: These 2 Players Could Be Dropped From India's Playing XI
Cricket
KL Rahul Fails Against New Zealand A, Yashasvi Jaiswal Also Disappoints
KL Rahul Fails Against New Zealand A, Yashasvi Jaiswal Also Disappoints
Cricket
MS Dhoni Reveals What Has Made RCB Better Than CSK
MS Dhoni Reveals What Has Made RCB Better Than CSK
Cricket
'Went Into Depression, Had Nobody To...': Ex-India Star's Emotional Revelation
'Went Into Depression, Had Nobody To...': Ex-India Star's Emotional Revelation
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Anant Singh Says JDU's Future Is Over After Expulsion, Backs Nitish Kumar
UP Politics: Congress Claims 200 Seats, Rahul Gandhi Posters Send a Message to Samajwadi Party
India Anti-Drug Operation: Operation Trident Busts International Drug Cartel, 18 Arrested, 1,424 Accounts Frozen
Bihar Political News: JDU Expels Anant Singh for Six Years After MLC Poll Revolt Against Neeraj Kumar
Bollywood Crime News: Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence on Firing as Mumbai Police Recover Guns in Surat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget