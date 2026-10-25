Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI: No Place For Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has surprised cricket fans with his all-time India Test XI, leaving out two of the country's biggest modern-day stars, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Rahane selected the team from players he had shared a dressing room with during his career, drawing on his experiences across different eras of Indian Test cricket.

Virat Kohli's absence has raised eyebrows, considering his significant contribution to India's success in the longest format. Under his captaincy, India developed a strong overseas winning mentality. Bumrah's omission has also sparked debate, given his impact as one of India's most successful fast bowlers.

Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

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Ajinkya Rahane's batting selections offer some insight into his choices. Sachin Tendulkar occupies the crucial number four position, while Rahul Dravid features at number three. Their inclusion leaves limited room in the top order, although Kohli's absence remains a talking point.

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have been selected as the opening pair, reflecting their contributions to India's Test team during the mid-2010s. Rahane has placed himself at number five, followed by former captain MS Dhoni, who takes responsibility for wicketkeeping and leadership.

The bowling combination features two of India's finest all-round spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma complete the pace attack. The trio played important roles in strengthening India's fast-bowling resources and helping the team compete in challenging overseas conditions.

Ajinkya Rahane's selections reflect his personal experiences and relationships with former teammates, but omission of Kohli and Bumrah is likely to remain a major talking point among fans.