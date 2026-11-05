Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh's final over proved costly, yielding 23 runs.

India secured five-wicket victory in shortened opening ODI.

Virat Kohli anchored chase with 74; Shubman Gill added 37.

Ajay Jadeja has identified one moment that took the shine off an otherwise impressive bowling display by Arshdeep Singh in India's opening ODI against New Zealand. The former India cricketer applauded the left-arm seamer's impact but felt the pursuit of a personal milestone may have cost him control during the closing stages of his spell. Arshdeep finished with figures of 4/70 from his 10 overs, making him India's most successful bowler in the match. However, the final over proved costly.

New Zealand tailender Blair Tickner took the left-armer apart, hitting three sixes as 23 runs came off the over.

Jadeja Points To Arshdeep's Costly Final Over

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Ajay Jadeja offered a blunt assessment of Arshdeep's attempt to complete a five-wicket haul.

"I would call him slightly greedy. He himself said that as well. If you remove his last over, he had dismissed four batters before that and had given 40-odd runs. He got slightly greedy for the fifth wicket in the last over,"

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Until that expensive passage of play, Arshdeep had put India in a strong position with four dismissals.

Jadeja's observation was that the bowler could have been more disciplined rather than chasing the possibility of a five-wicket haul.

The final figures therefore did not entirely reflect the quality of his earlier work. Arshdeep had already made a significant contribution to India's effort, but Tickner's late assault pushed his economy rate and overall numbers upwards.

Kohli Leads India To Series-Opener Victory

India nevertheless began the five-match ODI series with a five-wicket victory at Eden Park on Wednesday, November 4.

Rain reduced the contest to 32 overs per side, with New Zealand dismissed for 185.

India were set a revised target of 143 and reached it in just 22.4 overs.

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a composed 74, while captain Shubman Gill added 37.

The pair put together a 113-run partnership that placed India firmly on course for victory.

The result gave India an early advantage in the series, just as they had secured in the preceeding T20I series, and would look to carry forward the momentum.