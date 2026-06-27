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English NewsSportsCricketAI To Help Decide Who Makes The Team! Cricket Board Announces Major Change

AI To Help Decide Who Makes The Team! Cricket Board Announces Major Change

The AI-based system has already undergone a trial during the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 tournament.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) into several aspects of its operations, including player selection, financial management and administrative processes. The association announced on Friday that AI will be used to evaluate player performances and assist selectors with data-driven recommendations, while the final selection decisions will continue to rest with the selection committee.

Speaking in Indore, MPCA President Mahanaryaman Scindia said the initiative is aimed at making the selection process more objective and transparent.

Also Read | India's Loss To Ireland Brings Five Embarrassing Records; Check Full List

"We want to minimize the possibility of bias in team selection. AI will analyze players' performances and recommend candidates based on data, but the selectors will have the final say," Scindia said.

AI to Assist, Not Replace Selectors

According to the MPCA, the AI system will study a wide range of performance metrics, including runs, wickets and other statistical indicators, before generating recommendations for the selection panel. If the selectors choose to include or exclude a player against the AI's recommendation, they will be required to document the reasons behind their decision, adding another layer of transparency and accountability to the process.

Beyond Team Selection

The association also plans to use AI in several administrative functions. These include processing grant applications from district and divisional cricket associations, verifying documents, monitoring expenditure and streamlining financial management.

MPCA officials believe the technology will improve efficiency while making governance more transparent across the organization.

Tested During MPL

The AI-based system has already undergone a trial during Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 tournament. Following successful pilot, the association intends to implement the technology across its district and divisional units before the start of the new domestic season in September.

Scindia said MPCA could become the first cricket body in the world to adopt AI on such a large scale for sports administration.

To develop the platform, MPCA has partnered with AI startup Emergent. The company's CEO, Mukund, revealed that his team has spent the past six months building a unified digital platform to integrate the association's various administrative processes.

"Our goal is to digitize sports administration and make it more transparent. We also hope this AI-driven model can eventually be adopted on a global scale," Mukund said.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh Cricket MAdhya Pradesh News AI In Cricket
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