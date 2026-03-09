Ahmed Shehzad Slams Pakistan's Cricket System After India Beat New Zealand To Win T20 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan Cricket Comments: India enjoyed a commanding victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup final, which has stirred strong commentary within Pakistan’s cricketing circles. The Men in Blue overpowered New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium to secure their third T20 World Cup title. Batting first, India amassed 255 runs, and their bowlers restricted New Zealand to 159, sealing a comfortable win. Former Pakistani cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad, used the occasion to openly criticise Pakistan’s cricket system, highlighting structural issues behind the team’s inconsistent performances.

India’s System vs Pakistan’s Shortcomings

Speaking during a Pakistani TV interview, Shehzad emphasised that India’s success is built on a strong domestic setup and systematic selection process. He noted that the country consistently produces new players due to its strong domestic cricket and selection process.

Contrasting this with Pakistan, he added that players back home are often unprepared for high-pressure matches.

Shehzad further criticised Pakistan’s approach, stating that they take delight in defeating Zimbabwe, Kenya, or Uganda, while India consistently plays big matches against strong teams.

"New Zealand made a comeback. Otherwise, they (India) were heading towards 275. Now, what level of cricket are you playing in Pakistan? And you just keep doing this, calling Zimbabwe and beating them, calling Kenya and beating them, calling Uganda and beating them."

His comments reflect growing concerns about the gap in match readiness and talent nurturing between the two cricketing nations.

Young Indian Stars Shine On Big Stage

Shehzad cited specific examples of India’s rising stars making an impact.

He highlighted Sanju Samson’s consistent brilliance throughout the tournament, who was eventually named Player of the Tournament, and Ishan Kishan, who capitalised on domestic performances to contribute significantly on the World Cup stage. He also praised Abhishek Sharma’s quick-fire innings in the final.

Shehzad’s critique underscores the importance of systematic planning, domestic player development, and exposure to high-pressure matches.

According to him, India’s combination of a robust cricketing infrastructure and opportunities for young players enables them to consistently perform at the highest level, a standard he believes Pakistan must aspire to meet.