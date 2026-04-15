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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Ahmed Shehzad Slams IPL vs PSL Debate With Blunt Take On Overseas Players

WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad Slams IPL vs PSL Debate With Blunt Take On Overseas Players

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad weighs in on the IPL vs PSL debate with blunt remarks on overseas players, following Rilee Rossouw’s controversial comments.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehzad stated PSL features retired or unsold IPL players.
  • He believes players prefer IPL if given the chance.
  • Rossouw's comments on IPL's 'movie' feel sparked debate.

Ahmed Shehzad IPL vs PSL: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has stirred fresh debate by criticising the ongoing comparisons between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batsman, who has represented Pakistan in major competitions, did not hold back in sharing his views on the perceived gap between the two competitions. His comments come at a time when discussions around the quality and competitiveness of the two leagues have once again gained traction, particularly among fans and media.

Comments On Overseas Players Stir Controversy

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ahmed Shehzad pointed towards the calibre of overseas players participating in the PSL, suggesting that many of them are no longer fit to be a part of the IPL ecosystem.

"Most of the players you have in the PSL are those who retired from the IPL, and have no further future left there, like David Warner, (Steve) Smith,"

"Those same players will come to you and say that the PSL is bigger and better. Otherwise, wherever any player gets a chance, they will choose the IPL only," he added.

A fine example to back Shehzad's statement is Zimbabwe fast-bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who after being sold in the PSL auction, ditched the tournament to join IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury-replacement signing.

Rossouw’s Remarks Sparked Controversy

This fresh IPL vs PSL controversy had started after Rilee Rossouw, currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the latter league, made a comparison between the two in an interview. 

Rossouw suggested that the IPL experience feels more like a “movie” rather than pure cricket, while praising the competitiveness of the PSL.

His comments came after he, along with Kusal Mendis, was asked by local journalists to weigh in on the differences between the tournaments.

The IPL has long been regarded as the premier T20 league globally, attracting top-tier international talent and commanding massive commercial value. However, comparisons between the two leagues often trigger strong reactions from players and experts alike.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ahmed Shehzad's main point about the IPL vs. PSL comparison?

Ahmed Shehzad believes the IPL is superior. He argues that PSL primarily features players who are retired from or unsold in the IPL, lacking current top-tier international talent.

Which overseas players did Shehzad specifically mention in relation to the PSL?

Shehzad mentioned David Warner and Steve Smith, suggesting they are in the PSL because they have no future in the IPL.

What incident supports Ahmed Shehzad's argument about player preference?

Zimbabwe fast-bowler Blessing Muzarabani joined the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury replacement after being sold in the PSL auction.

What sparked the recent IPL vs. PSL controversy?

Rilee Rossouw, playing in the PSL, suggested the IPL feels more like a 'movie' and praised the PSL's competitiveness, leading to the renewed debate.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahmed Shehzad PSL IPL Rilee Rossouw
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