WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad Slams IPL vs PSL Debate With Blunt Take On Overseas Players

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad stated PSL features retired or unsold IPL players.

He believes players prefer IPL if given the chance.

Rossouw's comments on IPL's 'movie' feel sparked debate.

Ahmed Shehzad IPL vs PSL: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has stirred fresh debate by criticising the ongoing comparisons between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batsman, who has represented Pakistan in major competitions, did not hold back in sharing his views on the perceived gap between the two competitions. His comments come at a time when discussions around the quality and competitiveness of the two leagues have once again gained traction, particularly among fans and media.

Comments On Overseas Players Stir Controversy

📢 Ahmed Shehzad brutally owned PSL:



You only have players left in the PSL who have either retired from the IPL, gone unsold in the IPL, or have no future in the IPL, like David Warner and Steve Smith. If any current player has a chance to play, they will choose the IPL. So how… pic.twitter.com/2GTSopxZPA April 14, 2026

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ahmed Shehzad pointed towards the calibre of overseas players participating in the PSL, suggesting that many of them are no longer fit to be a part of the IPL ecosystem.

"Most of the players you have in the PSL are those who retired from the IPL, and have no further future left there, like David Warner, (Steve) Smith,"

"Those same players will come to you and say that the PSL is bigger and better. Otherwise, wherever any player gets a chance, they will choose the IPL only," he added.

A fine example to back Shehzad's statement is Zimbabwe fast-bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who after being sold in the PSL auction, ditched the tournament to join IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury-replacement signing.

Rossouw’s Remarks Sparked Controversy

This fresh IPL vs PSL controversy had started after Rilee Rossouw, currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the latter league, made a comparison between the two in an interview.

Rossouw suggested that the IPL experience feels more like a “movie” rather than pure cricket, while praising the competitiveness of the PSL.

His comments came after he, along with Kusal Mendis, was asked by local journalists to weigh in on the differences between the tournaments.

The IPL has long been regarded as the premier T20 league globally, attracting top-tier international talent and commanding massive commercial value. However, comparisons between the two leagues often trigger strong reactions from players and experts alike.