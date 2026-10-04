WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Pakistan Backing, Ex-Opener Slams Saim Ayub For 'Baby' Gesture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former opener Ahmed Shahzad criticized Saim Ayub's baby-cradle celebration.

Ayub celebrated dismissing a 15-year-old in the Asian Games final.

Shahzad questioned gesture, citing Pakistan's recent losses to India.

Pakistan lost the gold medal match amid crucial fielding errors.

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shahzad has criticised Saim Ayub for his baby-cradle celebration after dismissing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Asian Games 2026 final.

Ayub removed Sooryavanshi early in India’s innings before celebrating with a baby-cradle gesture. The celebration drew criticism from Shahzad, who questioned the need for such gestures during a high-pressure contest.

‘World Is Seeing You Like Kids’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shahzad directly addressed Ayub over the celebration and argued that Pakistan’s recent performances against India should have been the focus instead.

“You're doing these gestures towards others.. Brother, you've become a kid in front of whole word currently.. the world is seeing you like kids. india has beaten you 4 times in the last 3 4 months, but they are not doing this (Baby Gesture) To You.”

Shahzad then questioned Ayub’s reaction if India were to respond with a similar celebration. He suggested that the Pakistan all-rounder should focus on his own performances instead of gestures after taking a wicket.

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Ahmad Shahzad about Saim Ayub’s Celebration 😡 https://t.co/bieD7hlltm — Ahmad Mustafa ✪ (@iamAhmadMustafa) October 3, 2026

“If they do this to you, then you start crying. so whats the need of doing these getures, you see your performance once.. you reply with bat or ball.”

The criticism came during a difficult outing for Pakistan in the Asian Games final, where India eventually secured the gold medal.

Ayub had made an early impact by dismissing Sooryavanshi, but his performance later came under scrutiny after he was involved in Pakistan’s fielding problems.

Pakistan Drop Crucial Chances

Pakistan’s fielding mistakes allowed India to maintain momentum during the final. One of the major moments came when Abhishek Sharma was given a reprieve after a catch was dropped.

Abhishek went on to make Pakistan pay for the missed opportunity, producing a rapid 61 off 28 balls to put India in a strong position.

The left-hander’s innings included seven sixes and three fours, as India posted 211/6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan were unable to chase down the target despite their efforts, finishing on 192/6 as India completed a 19-run victory to claim the Asian Games gold medal.

Shahzad’s criticism therefore focused not only on Ayub’s celebration but also on the importance of converting opportunities into performances when facing India in a major final.