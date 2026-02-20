Watch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Jonathan Trott officially announced his departure as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team on Thursday. Following Afghanistan's 82-run win over Canada in their final T20 World Cup 2026 group game, 44-year-old former England international struggled to hold back tears as he confirmed that his journey with the "Blue Tigers" had come to an end. Despite the win, Afghanistan’s early exit from the tournament, following narrow losses to New Zealand and South Africa - marked the conclusion of a transformative three-and-a-half-year era.

Accidental Appointment

Reflecting on his tenure, Trott revealed that his leadership of the Afghan side began under unexpected circumstances. He was originally offered the role only after fellow countryman Graham Thorpe became unavailable. Addressing the media in Chennai, Trott admitted, "I got the opportunity by chance, really... I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. So I’m here by chance. I gave it my all".

The outgoing coach emphasized that his commitment went beyond tactical drills and scoreboards. He spoke about the deep bond he formed with his players, hoping they could sense "the love that I have for the game and the care that I have for them as players and as people".

Under his guidance, Afghanistan evolved from spirited participants to a powerhouse capable of dismantling defending champions like England and Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as reaching their first-ever ICC semi-final in 2024.

Beyond Cricket

For Trott, the most satisfying aspect of his coaching stint was witnessing the social and personal evolution of the young men in his squad. He noted that the growth of players like Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz had far-reaching consequences beyond the boundary rope.

"The great joy for me in this job is being able to see the players develop off the field as well and lives change... the ability for players to change their families' fortunes and trajectory as a family and as a group of people," Trott remarked. He expressed a deep sense of pride in watching boys develop into mature professionals, stating that playing even a small part in that cultural and financial shift was "very satisfying" and ultimately more valuable than the cricket side of the job.

Heartbreak and the "Centimeter or Two" Against South Africa

The emotional weight of the farewell was compounded by the "what ifs" of the 2026 campaign. Trott specifically pointed to the devastating loss to South Africa - a match decided by two consecutive Super Overs, as a moment of extreme misfortune.

"I think I've caught myself at times where I just think we've been a little bit unlucky at times. Obviously, we'd love a centimetre or two against South Africa to get across the line," he told reporters. He pondered how the tournament's momentum might have shifted had they secured that victory in regulation time, which likely would have altered the trajectory for both teams in the subsequent matches. Despite the heartbreak of the group-stage exit, captain Rashid Khan paid a glowing tribute to his mentor, calling him a "defining role" in elevating Afghan cricket to its current world-class standards.