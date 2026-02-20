Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference

Watch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference

"Today is my last day." A teary-eyed Jonathan Trott reflects on his accidental journey to becoming the mastermind behind Afghanistan's rise as he bids farewell to the Blue Tigers.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jonathan Trott officially announced his departure as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team on Thursday. Following Afghanistan's 82-run win over Canada in their final T20 World Cup 2026 group game, 44-year-old former England international struggled to hold back tears as he confirmed that his journey with the "Blue Tigers" had come to an end. Despite the win, Afghanistan’s early exit from the tournament, following narrow losses to New Zealand and South Africa - marked the conclusion of a transformative three-and-a-half-year era.

Watch Video

Accidental Appointment 

Reflecting on his tenure, Trott revealed that his leadership of the Afghan side began under unexpected circumstances. He was originally offered the role only after fellow countryman Graham Thorpe became unavailable. Addressing the media in Chennai, Trott admitted, "I got the opportunity by chance, really... I then got offered the job and took it with both hands. So I’m here by chance. I gave it my all".

The outgoing coach emphasized that his commitment went beyond tactical drills and scoreboards. He spoke about the deep bond he formed with his players, hoping they could sense "the love that I have for the game and the care that I have for them as players and as people".

Under his guidance, Afghanistan evolved from spirited participants to a powerhouse capable of dismantling defending champions like England and Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as reaching their first-ever ICC semi-final in 2024.

Beyond Cricket

For Trott, the most satisfying aspect of his coaching stint was witnessing the social and personal evolution of the young men in his squad. He noted that the growth of players like Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz had far-reaching consequences beyond the boundary rope.

"The great joy for me in this job is being able to see the players develop off the field as well and lives change... the ability for players to change their families' fortunes and trajectory as a family and as a group of people," Trott remarked. He expressed a deep sense of pride in watching boys develop into mature professionals, stating that playing even a small part in that cultural and financial shift was "very satisfying" and ultimately more valuable than the cricket side of the job.

Heartbreak and the "Centimeter or Two" Against South Africa

The emotional weight of the farewell was compounded by the "what ifs" of the 2026 campaign. Trott specifically pointed to the devastating loss to South Africa - a match decided by two consecutive Super Overs, as a moment of extreme misfortune.

"I think I've caught myself at times where I just think we've been a little bit unlucky at times. Obviously, we'd love a centimetre or two against South Africa to get across the line," he told reporters. He pondered how the tournament's momentum might have shifted had they secured that victory in regulation time, which likely would have altered the trajectory for both teams in the subsequent matches. Despite the heartbreak of the group-stage exit, captain Rashid Khan paid a glowing tribute to his mentor, calling him a "defining role" in elevating Afghan cricket to its current world-class standards.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jonathan Trott leaving his coaching role with the Afghanistan national team?

Jonathan Trott announced his departure as head coach following Afghanistan's exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage. This marks the end of his transformative three-and-a-half-year tenure.

How did Jonathan Trott get the coaching opportunity for Afghanistan?

Trott revealed his appointment was somewhat accidental, as he was initially offered the role only when fellow countryman Graham Thorpe became unavailable. He took the opportunity with enthusiasm.

What were the most satisfying aspects of Trott's coaching tenure?

Beyond cricket results, Trott found joy in the personal and social development of his players. He was proud to see them mature into professionals and change their families' fortunes.

Which match did Trott highlight as a moment of misfortune in the T20 World Cup?

Trott specifically mentioned the devastating loss to South Africa, which was decided by two consecutive Super Overs. He felt a small margin of luck could have changed the outcome.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jonathan Trott Afghanistan Cricket T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 Afghan Coach Resignation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference
Watch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference
Cricket
Who Is Laila Faisal? Rumours About Abhishek Sharma's Love Life
Who Is Laila Faisal? Rumours About Abhishek Sharma's Love Life
Cricket
Watch | India To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Semis? Mohammad Amir Explains Why
Watch | India To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Semis? Mohammad Amir Explains Why
Cricket
Watch | 'Beta Perform Karo': Shahid Afridi Delivers Reality Check To Shadab Khan
Watch | 'Beta Perform Karo': Shahid Afridi Delivers Reality Check To Shadab Khan
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget