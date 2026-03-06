Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Agastya Pandya's Angry Reaction To Hardik's Dismissal Caught On Camera

A clinical run-out that ended a dangerous cameo just as the "Pandya Power" was reaching its peak.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

India's massive total of 253/7 in the T20 World Cup semi-final was built on Sanju Samson's brilliance, but Hardik Pandya provided the much-needed late-innings fireworks. However, his dismissal in the final over sparked a reaction that was just as viral as his batting - coming not from the dugout, but from his young son, Agastya.

Hardik was in destructive touch, racing to 27 runs off just 12 balls, including two towering sixes that shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favor. On the final ball of the 19th over, Hardik attempted to steal a risky second run to keep strike for the final over.

England's Jacob Bethell showed lightning reflexes at the boundary, firing a precise throw to captain Jos Buttler, who whipped off the bails with Hardik well short of his ground.

Agastya Pandya’s "Angry" Reaction

As Hardik walked back to the pavilion, the cameras panned to VIP stands, catching a candid moment with his son, Agastya. Clearly invested in his father's batting, the youngster appeared visibly upset - and arguably "angry" - at the dismissal.

Watch Video

Fans quickly turned the clip into a meme, with many joking that Agastya was more frustrated with the run-out than Hardik himself.

Despite the mid-match frustration, post-match visuals showed a heartwarming scene where Hardik interacted with Agastya and MS Dhoni in the stands, proving that all was forgiven once the victory was secured.

Hardik Pandya's Impact in Semi-Final

Batting: 27 (12) - SR: 225.00

Bowling: 2 wickets (including the key scalp of Phil Salt)

Fielding: Executed the match-winning run-out of Jacob Bethell

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Hardik Pandya's contribution to India's semi-final score?

Hardik Pandya provided late-innings fireworks, scoring 27 runs off just 12 balls with a strike rate of 225. He also took 2 wickets and executed a crucial run-out.

What was Agastya Pandya's reaction when his father was dismissed?

Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya, appeared visibly upset and arguably angry when his father was run out. The moment was captured on camera and became a viral meme.

How was Hardik Pandya dismissed in the semi-final?

Hardik Pandya was dismissed run out in the final ball of the 19th over when he attempted a risky second run. Jacob Bethell's throw to Jos Buttler led to the wicket.

Did Hardik Pandya and his son reconcile after the match?

Yes, post-match visuals showed a heartwarming scene where Hardik interacted with Agastya and MS Dhoni in the stands, indicating that any frustration was forgiven after the victory.

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Agastya Pandya Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup 2026
