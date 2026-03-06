Watch: Agastya Pandya's Angry Reaction To Hardik's Dismissal Caught On Camera

India's massive total of 253/7 in the T20 World Cup semi-final was built on Sanju Samson's brilliance, but Hardik Pandya provided the much-needed late-innings fireworks. However, his dismissal in the final over sparked a reaction that was just as viral as his batting - coming not from the dugout, but from his young son, Agastya.

Hardik was in destructive touch, racing to 27 runs off just 12 balls, including two towering sixes that shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favor. On the final ball of the 19th over, Hardik attempted to steal a risky second run to keep strike for the final over.

England's Jacob Bethell showed lightning reflexes at the boundary, firing a precise throw to captain Jos Buttler, who whipped off the bails with Hardik well short of his ground.

A clinical run-out that ended a dangerous cameo just as the "Pandya Power" was reaching its peak.

Agastya Pandya’s "Angry" Reaction

As Hardik walked back to the pavilion, the cameras panned to VIP stands, catching a candid moment with his son, Agastya. Clearly invested in his father's batting, the youngster appeared visibly upset - and arguably "angry" - at the dismissal.

Watch Video

When Hardik Pandya got out his son was angry on him.



Watch the child's reaction 😭 pic.twitter.com/jxteFYv0lN — Dive (@crickohlic) March 6, 2026

Fans quickly turned the clip into a meme, with many joking that Agastya was more frustrated with the run-out than Hardik himself.

Despite the mid-match frustration, post-match visuals showed a heartwarming scene where Hardik interacted with Agastya and MS Dhoni in the stands, proving that all was forgiven once the victory was secured.

Hardik Pandya's Impact in Semi-Final

Batting: 27 (12) - SR: 225.00

Bowling: 2 wickets (including the key scalp of Phil Salt)

Fielding: Executed the match-winning run-out of Jacob Bethell

