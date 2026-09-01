After Five Years, 35-Year-Old Veteran Set To Make Team India Return

Krunal Pandya could be in line for a return to the Indian T20I setup after spending around five years away from international cricket. The prospect of the 35-year-old making his comeback is particularly notable as India have largely focused on giving opportunities to younger players in recent times.

Pandya last represented India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021. However, his performances in the IPL have kept him in the selectors’ frame, and a return to the national side could now be on the cards.

India have faced some concerns with their bowling combination in T20 cricket, while the left-arm spin all-rounder role has also come under scrutiny. Axar Patel has generally been the preferred option in that position, but his recent returns with the bat have not been particularly impressive.

Axar has featured in 12 T20 innings this year and has accumulated just 69 runs, adding to questions about his place in the playing combination.

According to a report by The Times of India, Krunal Pandya could be considered for India’s T20 squad as a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder. During his international career so far, he has played 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs and taking 15 wickets.

His recent IPL record could strengthen his case. Krunal has regularly used his variations effectively against established batters, and he enjoyed a productive 2026 campaign. He finished the season with 226 runs and 14 wickets, contributing significantly to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign.

Could Axar Patel Make Way?

Axar was previously part of India’s T20 leadership group as vice-captain, but his recent batting form has raised questions. He has had limited opportunities at the crease, but his last T20 score above 30 came back in June 2024.

Should Krunal make his way back into the squad, his experience and all-round abilities could put him in contention for the role of India’s preferred left-arm spin all-rounder ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Olympic Games, both scheduled for that year.

When Will India Play Their Next T20 Series?

Following the 2026 T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer has taken over as India’s T20I captain. His first major assignment in the format will come against Afghanistan.

India are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series from September 13 to 17. The team will also have T20I assignments against the West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka before the end of 2026.