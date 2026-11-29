Jasprit Bumrah had to wait for a considerable period before getting his next Test wicket, going 292 consecutive deliveries across two matches without a breakthrough. The Indian pace spearhead finally ended his wicket drought during the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. However, the wait also saw him register an unwanted record in his Test career.

During New Zealand's first innings in IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Christchurch, Bumrah bowled 26 overs (6 maidens with 49 runs conceded) but failed to pick up a wicket.

This matched Bumrah's longest wicketless spell in a Test innings (26 overs), occurring for the third time in his career.

Previous 26-Over Wicketless Innings: Both prior instances happened in 2021 - against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton (26-0-57) and against England in the first innings at Lord's (26-0-79).

This stretch began after Bumrah took his final wicket in the 1st Test in Wellington, continued through the remainder of that match and all 26 wicketless overs in Christchurch's (IND vs NZ 2nd Test) first innings, and ended when Tom Latham chopped on in New Zealand's second innings.

While the wicket brought an end to his frustrating spell without success, it also marked the longest wicketless stretch of his Test career.

Bumrah's longest wait for a Test wicket

The dismissal of Latham ended Bumrah's run of 292 consecutive deliveries without taking a Test wicket. This surpassed his previous record of 285 balls, which he had bowled across four Test matches between Chennai in 2021 and Nottingham in 2021.

Here are Bumrah's five longest wicketless spells in Test cricket:

- 292 balls (48.4 overs): Wellington 2026 to Christchurch 2026 (2 Test matches)

- 285 balls (47.3 overs): Chennai 2021 to Nottingham 2021 (4 Test matches)

- 253 balls (42.1 overs): The Oval 2018 to Adelaide 2018 (2 Test matches)

- 208 balls (34.4 overs): Leeds 2025 to Lord's 2025 (2 Test matches)

- 196 balls (32.4 overs): The Oval 2021 (within a single Test match)

Bumrah dismisses Tom Latham for 3rd time in series

Interestingly, Tom Latham has been Bumrah's most frequent victim in the ongoing Test series. The Indian fast bowler had dismissed the New Zealand captain in both innings of the first Test in Wellington. He then ended his lengthy wicket drought in Christchurch by sending Latham back to the pavilion once again.

With three dismissals in the series, Bumrah has emerged as a major threat to Latham. Even after going 292 deliveries without a wicket, the Indian pacer found his breakthrough against the same batter who had fallen to him twice earlier.