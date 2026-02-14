Afghanistan Team Member Hospitalized After Heart Attack During T20 World Cup Stay In New Delhi

A wave of concern hit the Afghanistan camp in New Delhi today after a key member of their T20 World Cup 2026 contingent reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack.

Afghanistan's performance analyst KC Rama Subramanian, after suffering heart attack, was reportedly at the team hotel in the national capital when they complained of severe chest pain and collapsed.

This health scare comes at a critical juncture for Afghanistan, who are currently in Delhi for their upcoming T20 World Cup fixtures.

“Yes, the Afghanistan team’s performance analyst experienced chest pain yesterday. He had suffered a mild heart attack and was taken to Fortis hospital. He underwent angioplasty and is out of danger and doing better now,” the source told newspaper Mumbai Mirror.

Afghanistan cricket team is known for its incredible resilience, but this incident has understandably cast a shadow over their preparations. ICC and BCCI have both reached out to the ACB to offer full support and ensure the best possible medical care.

Immediate Medical Response

The team's medical staff provided immediate first aid before the member was rushed to a premier multi-specialty hospital in South Delhi.

Reports indicate that the individual underwent an emergency procedure and is currently stable but remains under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Senior players, including captain Rashid Khan and veteran Mohammad Nabi, reportedly visited the hospital. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has requested privacy for the individual and their family during this difficult time.

Afghanistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Afghanistan's journey in 2026 T20 World Cup has been a rollercoaster of high-intensity cricket and narrow misses. After a tough five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their Chennai opener, the "Blue Tigers" were involved in a match for the ages against South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 11.

Following a tie in regulation time and another in the first Super Over, Afghanistan eventually fell short by just four runs in a historic double Super Over. Back-to-back defeats have left them at the bottom of Group D.

To keep their Super 8 dreams alive, Rashid Khan's men must win their remaining fixtures with massive margins to boost their Net Run Rate (-0.555):

vs UAE: February 16 (Delhi)

vs Canada: February 19 (Chennai)