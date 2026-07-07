Former Afghanistan Pacer Passes Away During Treatment In India

Shapoor Zadran, the legendary fast bowler who played a monumental role in Afghanistan's historic rise from a lower-tier cricket nation to a competitive global powerhouse, has passed away at the age of 38.

The left-arm quick breathed his last at a hospital in New Delhi, India, where he had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) - a rare, aggressive, and life-threatening immune system disorder. His brother and former national teammate, Dawlat Zadran, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, marking a somber day for international cricket.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran.



Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication,… pic.twitter.com/iPIAJ6HLkq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2026

A Long Health Battle in New Delhi

Zadran's critical health struggles first became public in late 2024, prompting his family and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan to move him to India for specialized medical care.

The global cricket fraternity, including prominent figures like Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal, had previously rallied on social media to request prayers and urgent blood donations for the iconic bowler while he was fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Though he briefly showed signs of recovery earlier in the year, his condition took a terminal turn.

Architect of Afghanistan Cricket’s Golden Era

Standing at over 6 feet 2 inches with a characteristically long, bounding run-up inspired by his idol Shoaib Akhtar, Zadran embodied the raw passion and fearlessness of modern Afghan cricket. After spending his childhood in a refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, due to the war in his homeland, he returned to pioneer Afghanistan's national setup.

Zadran was a pillar of the golden generation that powered Afghanistan through the ICC World Cricket League divisions, securing official ODI status in 2009. He was also a crucial component of three separate T20 World Cup campaigns.