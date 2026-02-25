Afghanistan's New Coach: Triple ICC World Cup Winner In One Year

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAfghanistan's New Coach: Triple ICC World Cup Winner In One Year

Richard Pybus, Afghanistan's new coach, is widely recognized as one of the most decorated strategists in world cricket.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed England-born Richard Pybus as new head coach of senior men's team. Announced on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Pybus replaces Jonathan Trott, whose tenure concluded following Afghanistan's group-stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Pybus is widely recognized as one of the most decorated strategists in world cricket, specifically for his unprecedented achievement of overseeing three ICC World Cup wins in a single calendar year.

"Historic Treble" of 2016

Pybus's reputation is anchored in his tenure as Director of Cricket for West Indies (2013–2019). In 2016, he managed high-performance systems that led to a historic "treble," where three different West Indian teams secured world titles in the same year:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup (won in India)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup (won in India)

ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup (won in Bangladesh)

This remains the first and only time in the history of international cricket that a single nation has held three world titles simultaneously across different categories.

Wealth of Experience

The 61-year-old brings a formidable resume to the Afghan dressing room:

He famously guided Pakistan to the final of the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they finished as runners-up. Pybus is credited with the early development of modern stars like Mohammad Rizwan and Faf du Plessis, as well as helping legendary pacer Dale Steyn reach his peak.

He holds a South African record for winning nine championship titles across domestic and franchise cricket.

Road Ahead for Afghanistan

Pybus’s first assignment will be a white-ball series against Sri Lanka in UAE, starting in March 2026. His primary goal will be to stabilize a talented but inconsistent Afghan unit that struggled during the current T20 World Cup, managing only two wins and failing to reach the Super 8s.

With his background in building "Optimal Performance Systems" - the subject of his 2022 Doctorate - Pybus is expected to bring a more disciplined and data-driven approach to Rashid Khan-led side.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new head coach of the Afghanistan men's senior cricket team?

England-born Richard Pybus has been appointed as the new head coach. He replaces Jonathan Trott.

What is Richard Pybus known for in cricket?

Pybus is known for his strategic achievements, including overseeing three ICC World Cup wins for the West Indies in 2016, a unique feat in cricket history.

What was Richard Pybus's role during the West Indies' 2016 World Cup successes?

He served as the Director of Cricket and managed the high-performance systems that led to the historic 'treble' of T20 World Cup wins for men's, women's, and U-19 teams.

What is Richard Pybus's first assignment as head coach of Afghanistan?

His first assignment will be a white-ball series against Sri Lanka in the UAE, scheduled to start in March 2026.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Afghanistan Cricket ICC World Cup Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Afghanistan New Coach Richard Pybus
