Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAfghanistan Exits Tri-Series Involving Pakistan After Air Strike Kills Cricketers

Afghanistan Exits Tri-Series Involving Pakistan After Air Strike Kills Cricketers

Afghanistan withdraws from the upcoming T20 Tri-Series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka after Pakistani air strikes kill three domestic cricketers and five civilians.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were scheduled to face each other in a T20 tri-series in late November 2025. 

However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced withdrawal from this series, stating that Pakistani air strikes in the country's Urgun district had claimed the lives of three domestic cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon, as well as five civilians on October 17, 2025.

'Cowardly Attack Carried Out By The Pakistani Regime': ACB

The Afghanistan Cricket Board took to X, mourning the tragic deaths of the three domestic cricketers.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured."

They withdrew from the upcoming tri-series involving Pakistan, as a gesture of respect to the victims.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

Rashid Khan, likely Afghanistan's biggest cricket icon, also took to the platform, welcoming his cricket board's decision to pull out of the tournament.

What Rashid Khan Said

Rashid Khan expressed sadness over the loss the lives in this attack. As mentioned, he endorsed the decision to withdraw from the tri-series, and stated that the nation's dignity should be above everything else.

"I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."

Check Out: Suryakumar Yadav Confesses He Feared Losing India's T20 Captaincy To Shubman Gill

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Air Strikes Afghanistan Cricket Board Cricketers Pakistan Air Strike Rashid Khan ACB Afg Vs Pak Afghanistan-Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Tri Series Afghanistan Air Strike
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget