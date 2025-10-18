Afghanistan Exits Tri-Series Involving Pakistan After Air Strike Kills Cricketers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were scheduled to face each other in a T20 tri-series in late November 2025.

However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced withdrawal from this series, stating that Pakistani air strikes in the country's Urgun district had claimed the lives of three domestic cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon, as well as five civilians on October 17, 2025.

'Cowardly Attack Carried Out By The Pakistani Regime': ACB

Statement of Condolence



The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.



In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board took to X, mourning the tragic deaths of the three domestic cricketers.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured."

They withdrew from the upcoming tri-series involving Pakistan, as a gesture of respect to the victims.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

Rashid Khan, likely Afghanistan's biggest cricket icon, also took to the platform, welcoming his cricket board's decision to pull out of the tournament.

What Rashid Khan Said

I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.



It is absolutely immoral and… — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 17, 2025

Rashid Khan expressed sadness over the loss the lives in this attack. As mentioned, he endorsed the decision to withdraw from the tri-series, and stated that the nation's dignity should be above everything else.

"I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."

Check Out: Suryakumar Yadav Confesses He Feared Losing India's T20 Captaincy To Shubman Gill