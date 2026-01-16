Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAfghanistan Cricket Legend Shapoor Zadran Hospitalized, Battles Critical Health Crisis At 38

Afghanistan Cricket Legend Shapoor Zadran Hospitalized, Battles Critical Health Crisis At 38

Shapoor 's brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared an update on social media, revealing that the ex-Afghan cricketer is in a critical condition and receiving treatment in the hospital.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is facing an extremely challenging period in his life. The 38-year-old cricket star has been hospitalized due to serious health issues.

Shapoor Zadran, who played a big role in putting Afghanistan cricket on the global map despite the country's war-torn conditions, conflicts, and limited cricketing infrastructure, has always been admired for his determination and resilience on the field.

Now, however, he is confronted with the most najor fight of his life off the pitch.

Family and Board Confirm Health Situation

According to statements from his family, Shapoor Zadran had been experiencing health problems for some time.

On January 12, 2026, his brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared an update on social media, revealing that Shapoor was in a critical condition and receiving treatment in the hospital.

Sources close to Afghanistan cricket corroborated the report, noting that his white blood cell count had dropped to dangerous levels, further complicating his health status.

Despite these updates, no detailed medical report has been officially released regarding the exact nature of his illness, leaving fans and the cricket community anxious.

Cricketing World Expresses Concern

The news of Shapoor Zadran’s hospitalization has drawn heartfelt responses from former cricketers and fans alike, not only in Afghanistan but also in neighboring countries.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif expressed his concern on social media, stating that Zadran, who had always played with the heart of a lion, now needs everyone’s prayers and support as he battles for his life.

Following Latif’s message, numerous fans, fellow cricketers, and sports enthusiasts have extended their well-wishes, hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the former fast bowler.

Shapoor Zadran’s Cricket Career

Shapoor Zadran’s contributions to Afghanistan cricket are remarkable. He debuted internationally in 2009, during a period when the Afghanistan cricket team was striving to make its presence felt on the global stage.

Over nearly a decade-long career, he represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches, including 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is. During this period, he claimed 43 wickets in ODIs and 37 wickets in T20Is, establishing himself as one of the country’s most dependable fast bowlers.

One of the highlights of his career came during the 2015 ODI World Cup, when Afghanistan recorded its first-ever World Cup victory against Scotland.

In that match, Shapoor played a crucial role by taking vital wickets and later sealing the victory by scoring the winning runs, a performance that remains etched in Afghan cricket history. After an illustrious career, Shapoor retired from international cricket in 2025.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shapoor Zadran Afghanistan Cricket Afghanistan Shapoor Zadran Hospitalized Shapoor Zadran Health Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Budget
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | This Budget Could Finally Tip The Scale Between Old And New Tax Regimes
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | Old Vs New Tax Regime: Will The Confusion Finally End?
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget