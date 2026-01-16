Afghanistan Cricket Legend Shapoor Zadran Hospitalized, Battles Critical Health Crisis At 38

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is facing an extremely challenging period in his life. The 38-year-old cricket star has been hospitalized due to serious health issues.

Shapoor Zadran, who played a big role in putting Afghanistan cricket on the global map despite the country's war-torn conditions, conflicts, and limited cricketing infrastructure, has always been admired for his determination and resilience on the field.

Now, however, he is confronted with the most najor fight of his life off the pitch.

Family and Board Confirm Health Situation

According to statements from his family, Shapoor Zadran had been experiencing health problems for some time.

On January 12, 2026, his brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared an update on social media, revealing that Shapoor was in a critical condition and receiving treatment in the hospital.

Sources close to Afghanistan cricket corroborated the report, noting that his white blood cell count had dropped to dangerous levels, further complicating his health status.

Despite these updates, no detailed medical report has been officially released regarding the exact nature of his illness, leaving fans and the cricket community anxious.

Cricketing World Expresses Concern

The news of Shapoor Zadran’s hospitalization has drawn heartfelt responses from former cricketers and fans alike, not only in Afghanistan but also in neighboring countries.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif expressed his concern on social media, stating that Zadran, who had always played with the heart of a lion, now needs everyone’s prayers and support as he battles for his life.

Following Latif’s message, numerous fans, fellow cricketers, and sports enthusiasts have extended their well-wishes, hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the former fast bowler.

Shapoor Zadran’s Cricket Career

Shapoor Zadran’s contributions to Afghanistan cricket are remarkable. He debuted internationally in 2009, during a period when the Afghanistan cricket team was striving to make its presence felt on the global stage.

Over nearly a decade-long career, he represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches, including 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is. During this period, he claimed 43 wickets in ODIs and 37 wickets in T20Is, establishing himself as one of the country’s most dependable fast bowlers.

One of the highlights of his career came during the 2015 ODI World Cup, when Afghanistan recorded its first-ever World Cup victory against Scotland.

In that match, Shapoor played a crucial role by taking vital wickets and later sealing the victory by scoring the winning runs, a performance that remains etched in Afghan cricket history. After an illustrious career, Shapoor retired from international cricket in 2025.