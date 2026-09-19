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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Female Afghan Fan Leaves Creator Amused With ‘Kidnap’ Desire

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Female Afghan Fan Leaves Creator Amused With ‘Kidnap’ Desire

An Afghan female fan picked Abhishek Sharma when asked which Indian cricketer she would “kidnap” and take back to Afghanistan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghan fan playfully chose Abhishek Sharma for a 'kidnapping'.
  • This light-hearted moment happened during India-Afghanistan T20I series.
  • Shared video gained online attention, highlighting Sharma's popularity.

An Afghan female fan delivered an unexpected answer during a playful interaction in the stands during the India-Afghanistan T20I series. Asked which Indian cricketer she would “kidnap” and take back to Afghanistan, she quickly chose Abhishek Sharma, leaving the video creator amused. The light-hearted exchange was later shared online and caught attention among cricket followers.

Female Afghan Fan Picks Abhishek Sharma

The India-Afghanistan T20I series produced an entertaining fan moment when an Afghan woman was asked to pick one Indian cricketer she would take back home to Afghanistan with her. too

A video creator approached the fan in the stands and posed a playful question, asking which Indian player she would “kidnap” and take with her to Afghanistan after the match.

WATCH: Afghan Fan Wants To 'Kidnap' Abhishek Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zafar Talks (@zafar_talkss)

She answered almost instantly, choosing Abhishek Sharma, leaving the video creator amused by her unexpected selection during the India-Afghanistan T20I series and its lively atmosphere inside the stadium that day.

The interaction appeared to be a lighthearted exchange between a fan and the content creator, with the unusual question producing an equally unexpected answer on camera for viewers throughout there.

Abhishek Sharma’s Growing Fan Following

Abhishek Sharma’s popularity has grown rapidly, particularly among T20 followers, with his aggressive batting approach and fearless strokeplay making him one of India’s most exciting young players this season.

The Afghan fan’s choice quickly became the highlight of the short interaction, as she singled out Sharma without appearing to need much time before answering the unusual question on camera.

Fan interactions have been a recurring feature around the India-Afghanistan series, with supporters from both countries creating lively moments away from the cricket action and inside the stadium throughout. today.

The video creator later shared the exchange online, where the fan’s quick response and choice of Sharma drew attention from cricket followers following the series across social media platforms afterwards.

For Abhishek, the moment offered another glimpse of his growing popularity beyond India, with his attacking style attracting attention from supporters watching the team’s T20 campaign closely from afar. too

The playful exchange carried no serious intent, but it provided a memorable social-media moment and added a lighter touch to the India-Afghanistan cricketing contest for viewers online everywhere. as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian cricketer did an Afghan fan pick to 'kidnap' during the T20I series?

An Afghan female fan playfully chose Abhishek Sharma. She answered almost instantly when asked which Indian player she would take back home to Afghanistan.

Who initiated the interaction with the Afghan fan?

A video creator approached the fan in the stands and posed the playful question. The creator later shared the exchange online, drawing attention.

How did the fan's choice impact Abhishek Sharma?

The fan's choice became a highlight, showcasing Abhishek Sharma's growing popularity beyond India. His aggressive batting style attracts attention from supporters.

What was the nature of the fan interaction?

The interaction was a light-hearted, playful exchange. It provided a memorable social-media moment and added a lighter touch to the cricketing contest.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Abhishek Sharma Indian Cricket Afghanistan Cricket T20I INdia Vs AFghanistan
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