HomeSportsCricketAFG vs BAN: Afghan Cricketer Suffers Serious Injury, Taken Off Field In Wheelchair

AFG vs BAN: Afghan Cricketer Suffers Serious Injury, Taken Off Field In Wheelchair

The impact left Rahmat Shah writhing on the ground, and he was eventually taken off the field in a wheelchair, drawing emotional applause from the crowd.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi turned dramatic as Afghan batter Rahmat Shah suffered a serious injury, leaving fans and teammates deeply concerned.

Despite the setback, Afghanistan clinched the match by 81 runs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rahmat Shah Injured During Innings

While batting in the 15th over, Rahmat attempted a quick single but suddenly pulled up in pain after an apparent muscle strain in his leg.

He was visibly in agony and had to retire hurt after scoring 9 runs. The physio attended to him outside the boundary, and though he briefly tried to return, the injury restricted his movement.

Showing remarkable courage, Rahmat came back to bat later in the innings. However, tragedy struck again when a delivery struck him hard in the stomach. The impact left him writhing on the ground, and he was eventually taken off the field in a wheelchair, drawing emotional applause from the crowd.

Rashid Khan’s Five-Wicket Heroics

Afghanistan’s bowlers, led by captain Rashid Khan, ensured the team’s dominance despite the injury scare. Rashid delivered a sensational spell, claiming 5 wickets for just 17 runs in 8.3 overs, dismantling Bangladesh’s chase. The visitors were bowled out for 109 runs, falling short of the 191-run target.

With this emphatic victory, Afghanistan secured the ODI series 2-0 with one game still to play, highlighting their growing strength and resilience in international cricket.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Rahmat Shah AFG Vs BAN BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Rashid Khan Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI
