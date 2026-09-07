Aditi Hundia’s Three-Word Reaction To Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy Century Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan scored century in Duleep Trophy final.

Girlfriend Aditi Hundia praised his performance on Instagram.

Kishan's 111* helped East Zone dominate Duleep Trophy.

Ishan Kishan Aditi Hundia Story: Ishan Kishan scored a century in the Duleep Trophy final at Chepauk, but it was the reaction from his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia that quickly caught the attention of social media users. Kishan reached three figures in style during the title clash, bringing up his century from 122 balls. The milestone marked his 10th hundred in first-class cricket and underlined his importance to East Zone’s campaign. Hundia later shared a picture of Kishan celebrating his century on her Instagram story, accompanying it with a short message that quickly became a talking point online.

Aditi Hundia’s Reaction To Ishan Kishan Ton

Aditi Hundia praised Kishan’s effort with a three-word message on Instagram.

"A hundred, beautifully earned"

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The post came after Kishan had battled through a productive day at the crease and helped East Zone take control of the Duleep Trophy final.

The wicketkeeper-batsman remained unbeaten when play ended on the opening day, giving his side a strong platform heading into the second day.

The post soon drew attention from fans, particularly because of the speculation surrounding her relationship with the Indian cricketer.

Kishan Smashes 111* As East Zone Dominate

Ishan Kishan’s century was the centrepiece of an impressive batting display from East Zone at Chepauk.

He moved from 100 to an unbeaten 111 by stumps, facing 135 deliveries and striking 14 fours and two sixes. His contribution came as East Zone piled up 385 for four by the close of play.

Kumar Kushagra provided strong support at the other end, finishing the day unbeaten on 63 from 75 balls. His innings included four fours and five sixes.

The pair added 144 runs from 160 deliveries, ensuring East Zone finished the day in a commanding position.

Kishan’s hundred also marked another significant milestone in his red-ball career, while the manner in which he converted a strong start into a century showcased his ability to bat deep into an innings.