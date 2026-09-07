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English NewsSportsCricketAditi Hundia’s Three-Word Reaction To Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy Century Goes Viral

Aditi Hundia’s Three-Word Reaction To Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy Century Goes Viral

Aditi Hundia’s Instagram reaction to Ishan Kishan’s century in the Duleep Trophy final ent viral after she praised his unbeaten 111.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ishan Kishan scored century in Duleep Trophy final.
  • Girlfriend Aditi Hundia praised his performance on Instagram.
  • Kishan's 111* helped East Zone dominate Duleep Trophy.

Ishan Kishan Aditi Hundia Story: Ishan Kishan scored a century in the Duleep Trophy final at Chepauk, but it was the reaction from his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia that quickly caught the attention of social media users. Kishan reached three figures in style during the title clash, bringing up his century from 122 balls. The milestone marked his 10th hundred in first-class cricket and underlined his importance to East Zone’s campaign. Hundia later shared a picture of Kishan celebrating his century on her Instagram story, accompanying it with a short message that quickly became a talking point online.

Aditi Hundia’s Reaction To Ishan Kishan Ton

Aditi Hundia praised Kishan’s effort with a three-word message on Instagram.

"A hundred, beautifully earned"

Read More: 'Sexism At Its Finest': Powerlifter Keyaa Banerji Calls Out Appearance-Focused Online Attention

The post came after Kishan had battled through a productive day at the crease and helped East Zone take control of the Duleep Trophy final.

The wicketkeeper-batsman remained unbeaten when play ended on the opening day, giving his side a strong platform heading into the second day. 

The post soon drew attention from fans, particularly because of the speculation surrounding her relationship with the Indian cricketer.

Kishan Smashes 111* As East Zone Dominate

Ishan Kishan’s century was the centrepiece of an impressive batting display from East Zone at Chepauk.

He moved from 100 to an unbeaten 111 by stumps, facing 135 deliveries and striking 14 fours and two sixes. His contribution came as East Zone piled up 385 for four by the close of play.

Kumar Kushagra provided strong support at the other end, finishing the day unbeaten on 63 from 75 balls. His innings included four fours and five sixes.

The pair added 144 runs from 160 deliveries, ensuring East Zone finished the day in a commanding position.

Kishan’s hundred also marked another significant milestone in his red-ball career, while the manner in which he converted a strong start into a century showcased his ability to bat deep into an innings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ishan Kishan accomplish in the Duleep Trophy final?

Ishan Kishan scored a century, his 10th in first-class cricket, during the Duleep Trophy final. He reached the milestone from 122 balls.

How did Aditi Hundia respond to Ishan Kishan's century?

Aditi Hundia shared a picture of Ishan Kishan celebrating on her Instagram story. Her message was

What was Ishan Kishan's score at the close of play on day one?

Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten with 111 runs from 135 deliveries at the end of day one. He contributed to East Zone's commanding position.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy Final Aditi Hundia
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