Afghanistan will face Hong Kong in the opening bout of the ACC Asia Cup 2025. The match will be held on September 9, 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Originally, the games were planned to commence at 6:00 PM local time, but have been pushed back by 30 minutes (except for one match) due to excessive heat. Naturally, fans would be curious about the weather forecast ahead of the much anticipated tournament's opening fixture.

As for the AFG vs HK Abu Dhabi weather forecast as of this writing, the highest and lowest temperatures for the day are suggested to be around 36 degrees and 32 degrees, respectively. Weather forecasts also suggest the skies to be partly cloudy, and moderate humidity levels.

That being said, readers should note that a weather forecast is essentially a prediction, and while forecasts are generally quite accurate, the actual weather conditions on the day of the match and during game hours remain to be seen.

AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025

The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the opening match of the 2025 edition of the ACC Asia Cup. AFG vs HK will be available on the Sony Sports Network on TV, and live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website.

In fact, all Asia Cup 2025 matches, including India vs Pakistan, will be broadcasted and live streamed on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, respectively, at 8:00 PM IST. The only exception to this is the UAE vs Oman match on September 15, which will start at 5:30 PM IST.

This edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format, with Rashid Khan leading Afghanistan, and Yasim Murtaza captaining Hong Kong. The two sides have faced each other five times in T20Is so far, with AFG winning three, and HK emerging victorious on two of those occasions.







