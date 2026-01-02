ABP Live Sports Stats: Top Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup History Ft. Virat Kohli

Scoring heavily in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the toughest challenges for a batter. The format allows little margin for error, the pressure of a global tournament is intense, and bowlers come in with carefully planned strategies.

Only a handful of players have managed to deliver consistently under these conditions, and their names feature prominently in the tournament’s history.

Leading that elite list is India's Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli - India

Virat Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Between 2012 and 2024, he amassed 1,292 runs in 35 matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 58.72.

While a T20 World Cup century has eluded him, Kohli's consistency is reflected in his 15 half-centuries, many of which came in high-pressure knockout games. He brought an end to his T20I career earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma - India

Close behind Kohli is Rohit Sharma, who occupies the second spot on the list. Rohit scored 1,220 runs in 47 matches across multiple editions of the tournament from 2007 to 2024.

Known for his explosive approach, Rohit maintained a strike rate above 133 and struck 12 half-centuries. He is also among the leading six-hitters in T20 World Cup history. Like Kohli, Rohit also retired from T20 Internationals in 2024.

Mahela Jayawardene - Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene sits third on the list. He accumulated 1,016 runs in 31 matches, including a memorable century. Despite playing fewer matches than many others on the list, Jayawardene's composure, timing, and consistency made him one of the most reliable batters in T20 World Cup history.

Jos Buttler - England

England’s white-ball powerhouse Jos Buttler ranks fourth with 1,013 runs in 35 matches. With a strike rate exceeding 147, Buttler brought a new dimension to aggressive batting in global T20 events. His tally includes one century and five half-centuries, underlining his ability to dominate attacks on the biggest stage.

David Warner - Australia

Rounding off the top five is Australia’s David Warner. The left-handed opener scored 984 runs in 41 matches, playing a crucial role at the top of the order for Australia across several T20 World Cups.