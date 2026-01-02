Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Sports Stats: Top Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup History Ft. Virat Kohli

ABP Live Sports Stats: Top Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup History Ft. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)

Scoring heavily in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the toughest challenges for a batter. The format allows little margin for error, the pressure of a global tournament is intense, and bowlers come in with carefully planned strategies.

Only a handful of players have managed to deliver consistently under these conditions, and their names feature prominently in the tournament’s history.

Leading that elite list is India's Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli - India

Virat Kohli stands as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Between 2012 and 2024, he amassed 1,292 runs in 35 matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 58.72.

While a T20 World Cup century has eluded him, Kohli's consistency is reflected in his 15 half-centuries, many of which came in high-pressure knockout games. He brought an end to his T20I career earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma - India

Close behind Kohli is Rohit Sharma, who occupies the second spot on the list. Rohit scored 1,220 runs in 47 matches across multiple editions of the tournament from 2007 to 2024.

Known for his explosive approach, Rohit maintained a strike rate above 133 and struck 12 half-centuries. He is also among the leading six-hitters in T20 World Cup history. Like Kohli, Rohit also retired from T20 Internationals in 2024.

Mahela Jayawardene - Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene sits third on the list. He accumulated 1,016 runs in 31 matches, including a memorable century. Despite playing fewer matches than many others on the list, Jayawardene's composure, timing, and consistency made him one of the most reliable batters in T20 World Cup history.

Jos Buttler - England

England’s white-ball powerhouse Jos Buttler ranks fourth with 1,013 runs in 35 matches. With a strike rate exceeding 147, Buttler brought a new dimension to aggressive batting in global T20 events. His tally includes one century and five half-centuries, underlining his ability to dominate attacks on the biggest stage.

David Warner - Australia

Rounding off the top five is Australia’s David Warner. The left-handed opener scored 984 runs in 41 matches, playing a crucial role at the top of the order for Australia across several T20 World Cups.

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 ABP Live Sports Stats
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
World
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget